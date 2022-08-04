Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium-Sulfur Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)

Global top five Sodium-Sulfur Battery companies in 2020 (%)

The global Sodium-Sulfur Battery market was valued at 108 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 434.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 41.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Sodium-Sulfur Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Private Portable Sodium Sulfur Battery

Industrial Sodium and Sulfur Battery

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Power Industry

Renewable Energy Industry

Other

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Sodium-Sulfur Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium-Sulfur Battery revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium-Sulfur Battery revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Sodium-Sulfur Battery sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Sodium-Sulfur Battery sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NGK

Sesse-power

Wuhuhaili

Qintang New Energy

