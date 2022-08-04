Top 20 Oil and Gas Themes, 2021 – Thematic Research

Summary

“Top 20 Oil and Gas Themes, 2021 – Thematic Research” report identifies the top 20 themes that would impact the oil and gas industry in 2021. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, highlight the winners, and point you to further reading.

Scope

– We classify our top 20 themes for 2021 into three categories – industry, technology, and macroeconomic themes.

– The macroeconomic themes of COVID-19 and sustainability continue to disrupt the industry in 2021, as oil and gas companies look to navigate the energy transition and adapt to the impacts of renewable energy, hydrogen, electric vehicles (EV), energy storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas flaring, circular plastic economy, shale, subsea, integrated refineries, gas to liquids (GTL) and IMO 2020.

– This report also features disruptive tech themes impacting the oil and gas industry in 2021, which will be of paramount importance as the industry looks to become more efficient.

– These are: robotics, Industrial Internet, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Reasons to Buy

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector.

– This report is a multi-theme report covering 20 themes, drawn from industry, technology, and macroeconomics. It depicts a short-term outlook for the industry from the perspective of these 20 themes.

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

2021 Theme Map

MACROECONOMIC THEMES

COVID-19

Sustainability

INDUSTRY THEMES

Renewable Energy

Hydrogen

Electric Vehicles

Energy Storage

LNG

Gas Flaring

Circular Plastic Economy

Shale

Subsea

Integrated Refineries

Gas to Liquids

IMO 2020

TECHNOLOGY THEMES

Robotics

Industrial Internet

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data

Cloud Computing

Cybersecurity

Glossary

Our thematic research methodology

About GlobalData

Contact Us

