Top 20 Oil and Gas Themes, 2021 – Thematic Research
Summary
“Top 20 Oil and Gas Themes, 2021 – Thematic Research” report identifies the top 20 themes that would impact the oil and gas industry in 2021. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, highlight the winners, and point you to further reading.
Scope
– We classify our top 20 themes for 2021 into three categories – industry, technology, and macroeconomic themes.
– The macroeconomic themes of COVID-19 and sustainability continue to disrupt the industry in 2021, as oil and gas companies look to navigate the energy transition and adapt to the impacts of renewable energy, hydrogen, electric vehicles (EV), energy storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas flaring, circular plastic economy, shale, subsea, integrated refineries, gas to liquids (GTL) and IMO 2020.
– This report also features disruptive tech themes impacting the oil and gas industry in 2021, which will be of paramount importance as the industry looks to become more efficient.
– These are: robotics, Industrial Internet, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
Table of content
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
2021 Theme Map
MACROECONOMIC THEMES
COVID-19
Sustainability
INDUSTRY THEMES
Renewable Energy
Hydrogen
Electric Vehicles
Energy Storage
LNG
Gas Flaring
Circular Plastic Economy
Shale
Subsea
Integrated Refineries
Gas to Liquids
IMO 2020
TECHNOLOGY THEMES
Robotics
Industrial Internet
Artificial Intelligence
Big Data
Cloud Computing
Cybersecurity
Glossary
Our thematic research methodology
