Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) in global, including the following market information:

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)

Global top five Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market was valued at 822.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1085.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

LCPV

HCPV

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Commercial

Utility-Scale

Others

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arzon Solar (Amonix)

Isofoton S.A.

Magpower

Semprius Inc.

Soitec

Solar Junction

Silex

Suncore Photovoltaic

Sunpower Corporation

Zytech Solar

SolFocus

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concentrat

