Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) in global, including the following market information:
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)
Global top five Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market was valued at 822.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1085.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
LCPV
HCPV
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Commercial
Utility-Scale
Others
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arzon Solar (Amonix)
Isofoton S.A.
Magpower
Semprius Inc.
Soitec
Solar Junction
Silex
Suncore Photovoltaic
Sunpower Corporation
Zytech Solar
SolFocus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concentrat
