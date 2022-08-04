Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

The Control and Slow-release Fertiliser market was valued at US$ 1,330.51 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,966.56 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.39% during the forecast period (22-28).

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371133/control-slow-release-fertiliser

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ICL

Haifa Group

SQMVITAS

OCI Nitrogen

Saviola Group

Advachem

COMPO EXPERT

DeltaChem

Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Segment by Type

Control-release Fertiliser

Slow-release Fertiliser

Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Segment by Application

Agriculture

Horticulture

Turf and Landscape

Segment by Nutrient

Ammonium Nitrate

NPK

Urea

Other

Segment by Coatings

Polymers

Biopolymers

Other

The report on the Control and Slow-release Fertiliser market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Poland

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Control and Slow-release Fertiliser market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Control and Slow-release Fertiliser with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Control and Slow-release Fertiliser submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2030 2

1.2.2 Control-release Fertiliser 3

1.2.3 Slow-release Fertiliser 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2030 4

1.3.2 Agriculture 6

1.3.3 Horticulture 7

1.3.4 Turf and Landscape 8

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 10

2.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2030 10

2.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2030 11

2.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Country: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2030 12

2.4 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Country 13

2.4.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Country (2017-2022) 13

2.4.2 Europe Sales Control and Slow-release Fertiliser by Country (2023-2030) 14

2.5 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Country 16

2.5.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Country (2017-2022) 16

2.5.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Country (2023-2030) 17

2.6 Germany 18

2.7 France 19

2.8 UK 21

2.9 Italy 22

2.10 Russia 24

2.11 Poland 25

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 27

3.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Manufacturers 27

3.1.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27

3.1.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28

3.1.3 Europe Top 5 and Top 3 Largest Manufacturers of Control and Slow-release Fertiliser in 2021 28

3.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Manufacturers 29

3.2.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 29

3.2.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

3.2.3 Europe Top 5 and Top 3 Companies by Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue in 2021 30

3.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 32

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 32

3.4.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 33

3.4.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 33

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 35

4.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Type 35

4.1.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 35

4.1.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2030) 35

4.1.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2030) 36

4.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Type 37

4.2.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 37

4.2.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2030) 37

4.2.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2030) 37

4.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price by Type 38

4.3.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price by Type (2017-2022) 38

4.3.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price Forecast by Type (2023-2030) 39

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 40

5.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Application 40

5.1.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 40

5.1.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2030) 40

5.1.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2030) 41

5.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Application 42

5.2.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 42

5.2.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2030) 43

5.2.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2030) 43

5.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price by Application 44

5.3.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price by Application (2017-2022) 44

5.3.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price Forecast by Application (2023-2030) 45

6 MARKET SIZE BY NUTRIENTS 46

6.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Nutrients 46

6.1.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Historical Sales by Nutrients (2017-2022) 46

6.1.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Forecasted Sales by Nutrients (2023-2030) 46

6.1.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales Market Share by Nutrients (2017-2030) 47

6.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Nutrients 48

6.2.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Historical Revenue by Nutrients (2017-2022) 48

6.2.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Forecasted Revenue by Nutrients (2023-2030) 49

6.2.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue Market Share by Nutrients (2017-2030) 49

6.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price by Nutrients 50

6.3.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price by Nutrients (2017-2022) 50

6.3.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price Forecast by Nutrients (2023-2030) 51

7 MARKET SIZE BY COATINGS 52

7.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Coatings 52

7.1.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Historical Sales by Coatings (2017-2022) 52

7.1.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Forecasted Sales by Coatings (2023-2030) 52

7.1.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales Market Share by Coatings (2017-2030) 53

7.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Coatings 54

7.2.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Historical Revenue by Coatings (2017-2022) 54

7.2.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Forecasted Revenue by Coatings (2023-2030) 55

7.2.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue Market Share by Coatings (2017-2030) 55

7.3 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price by Coatings 56

7.3.1 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price by Coatings (2017-2022) 56

7.3.2 Europe Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Price Forecast by Coatings (2023-2030) 57

8 GERMANY 58

8.1 Germany Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Type 58

8.1.1 Germany Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Type (2017-2030) 58

8.1.2 Germany Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Type (2017-2030) 59

8.2 Germany Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Application 60

8.2.1 Germany Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Application (2017-2030) 60

8.2.2 Germany Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Application (2017-2030) 61

9 FRANCE 63

9.1 France Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Type 63

9.1.1 France Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Type (2017-2030) 63

9.1.2 France Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Type (2017-2030) 64

9.2 France Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Application 65

9.2.1 France Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Application (2017-2030) 65

9.2.2 France Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Application (2017-2030) 66

10 UK 68

10.1 UK Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Type 68

10.1.1 UK Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Type (2017-2030) 68

10.1.2 UK Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Type (2017-2030) 69

10.2 UK Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Application 70

10.2.1 UK Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Application (2017-2030) 70

10.2.2 UK Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Application (2017-2030) 71

11 ITALY 73

11.1 Italy Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Type 73

11.1.1 Italy Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Type (2017-2030) 73

11.1.2 Italy Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Type (2017-2030) 74

11.2 Italy Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Application 75

11.2.1 Italy Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Application (2017-2030) 75

11.2.2 Italy Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Application (2017-2030) 76

12 RUSSIA 78

12.1 Russia Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Type 78

12.1.1 Russia Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Type (2017-2030) 78

12.1.2 Russia Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Type (2017-2030) 79

12.2 Russia Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Application 80

12.2.1 Russia Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Application (2017-2030) 80

12.2.2 Russia Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Application (2017-2030) 81

13 POLAND 83

13.1 Poland Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Type 83

13.1.1 Poland Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Type (2017-2030) 83

13.1.2 Poland Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Type (2017-2030) 84

13.2 Poland Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Size by Application 85

13.2.1 Poland Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales by Application (2017-2030) 85

13.2.2 Poland Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Revenue by Application (2017-2030) 86

14 CORPORATE PROFILE 88

14.1 ICL 88

14.1.1 ICL Corporation Information 88

14.1.2 ICL Overview 88

14.1.3 ICL in Europe: Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

14.1.4 ICL Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 89

14.1.5 ICL Recent Developments 90

14.2 Haifa Group 91

14.2.1 Haifa Group Corporation Information 91

14.2.2 Haifa Group Overview 91

14.2.3 Haifa Group in Europe: Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

14.2.4 Haifa Group Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92

14.3 SQMVITAS 93

14.3.1 SQMVITAS Corporation Information 93

14.3.2 SQMVITAS Overview 93

14.3.3 SQMVITAS in Europe: Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

14.3.4 SQMVITAS Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

14.3.5 SQMVITAS Recent Developments/Updates 96

14.4 OCI Nitrogen 97

14.4.1 OCI Nitrogen Corporation Information 97

14.4.2 OCI Nitrogen Overview 97

14.4.3 OCI Nitrogen in Europe: Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

14.4.4 OCI Nitrogen Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 98

14.5 Saviola Group 99

14.5.1 Saviola Group Corporation Information 99

14.5.2 Saviola Group Overview 100

14.5.3 Saviola Group in Europe: Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

14.5.4 Saviola Group Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 100

14.6 Advachem 102

14.6.1 Advachem Corporation Information 102

14.6.2 Advachem Overview 102

14.6.3 Advachem in Europe: Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

14.6.4 Advachem Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103

14.7 COMPO EXPERT 103

14.7.1 COMPO EXPERT Corporation Information 103

14.7.2 COMPO EXPERT Overview 104

14.7.3 COMPO EXPERT in Europe: Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105

14.7.4 COMPO EXPERT Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 105

14.7.5 COMPO EXPERT Recent Developments 106

14.8 DeltaChem 106

14.8.1 DeltaChem Corporation Information 106

14.8.2 DeltaChe Overview 107

14.8.3 DeltaChem in Europe: Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

14.8.4 DeltaChem Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108

15 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 109

15.1 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Industry Chain Analysis 109

15.2 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Key Raw Materials 109

15.2.1 Key Raw Materials 109

15.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 110

15.3 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Production Mode & Process 110

15.4 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales and Marketing 112

15.4.1 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Sales Channels 112

15.4.2 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Distributors 113

15.5 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Customers 115

16 CONTROL AND SLOW-RELEASE FERTILISER MARKET DYNAMICS 116

16.1.1 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Industry Trends 116

16.1.2 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Drivers 116

16.1.3 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Challenges 117

16.1.4 Control and Slow-release Fertiliser Market Restraints 117

17 KEY FINDINGS IN THE EUROPE CONTROL AND SLOW-RELEASE FERTILISER STUDY 118

18 APPENDIX 119

18.1 Research Methodology 119

18.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 119

18.1.2 Data Source 122

18.2 Author Details 125

18.3 Disclaimer 125

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371133/control-slow-release-fertiliser

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States