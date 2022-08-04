Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compostable Foodservice Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Compostable Foodservice Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compostable Foodservice Packaging market was valued at 15 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Utility Trays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compostable Foodservice Packaging include Eco Products, Biosphere Industries, International Paper Company, Cereplast, BioBag Canada, Vegware and MDS Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compostable Foodservice Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Utility Trays
Food Trays
Bowls and Cups
Plates
Other
Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Restaurants
Bars
Confectioneries
Other
Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compostable Foodservice Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compostable Foodservice Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Compostable Foodservice Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Compostable Foodservice Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eco Products
Biosphere Industries
International Paper Company
Cereplast
BioBag Canada
Vegware
MDS Associates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compostable Foodservice Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compostable Foodservice Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Compostable Foodservice Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compostable Foodservice Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/