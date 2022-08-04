Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Compostable Foodservice Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/149764/global-compostable-foodservice-packaging-forecast-market-2022-2028-306

Global top five Compostable Foodservice Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Compostable Foodservice Packaging market was valued at 15 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Utility Trays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Compostable Foodservice Packaging include Eco Products, Biosphere Industries, International Paper Company, Cereplast, BioBag Canada, Vegware and MDS Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Compostable Foodservice Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Utility Trays

Food Trays

Bowls and Cups

Plates

Other

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Restaurants

Bars

Confectioneries

Other

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Compostable Foodservice Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Compostable Foodservice Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Compostable Foodservice Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Compostable Foodservice Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eco Products

Biosphere Industries

International Paper Company

Cereplast

BioBag Canada

Vegware

MDS Associates

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149764/global-compostable-foodservice-packaging-forecast-market-2022-2028-306

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Compostable Foodservice Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compostable Foodservice Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Compostable Foodservice Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compostable Foodservice Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/149764/global-compostable-foodservice-packaging-forecast-market-2022-2028-306

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

