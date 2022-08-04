Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Grid-Scale Electricity Storage market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead Acid

Others

Segment by Application

Renewable Integration

Ancillary Services

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

ABB Group

Fluence Energy

LG Chem Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

GS Yuasa Corp.

General Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Lithium-Ion

1.2.3 Lead Acid

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Renewable Integration

1.3.3 Ancillary Services

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Trends

2.3.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Drivers

2.3.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Challenges

2.3.4 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Grid-

