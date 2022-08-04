Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? in global, including the following market information:

Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Moisture Resistant Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? include Kronospan, Evergreen, Mangalam Timber, Composite Panel Association, Daiken Group, Metro-Ply Family of Companies, Sonae Industria Group, Metadynea and West Fraser, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Moisture Resistant Grade

Fire Retardant Grade

External Grade

Standard Grade

Others

Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture Industry

Laminate Flooring

Packing

Others

Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kronospan

Evergreen

Mangalam Timber

Composite Panel Association

Daiken Group

Metro-Ply Family of Companies

Sonae Industria Group

Metadynea

West Fraser

Nelson Pine Industries

Rayong Board

Clarion Boards

Wanhua

Belarusian Forest Company

Arauco

Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd

Duratex SA

EGGER Group

Eucatex SA

Fantoni SpA

Kastamonu Entegre

Korosten

Masisa (Grupo Nueva Company)

Norbord Inc

ROSEBURG

Swiss Krono AG

Weyerhaeuser Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Compani

