Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? in global, including the following market information:
Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Moisture Resistant Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? include Kronospan, Evergreen, Mangalam Timber, Composite Panel Association, Daiken Group, Metro-Ply Family of Companies, Sonae Industria Group, Metadynea and West Fraser, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Moisture Resistant Grade
Fire Retardant Grade
External Grade
Standard Grade
Others
Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Furniture Industry
Laminate Flooring
Packing
Others
Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kronospan
Evergreen
Mangalam Timber
Composite Panel Association
Daiken Group
Metro-Ply Family of Companies
Sonae Industria Group
Metadynea
West Fraser
Nelson Pine Industries
Rayong Board
Clarion Boards
Wanhua
Belarusian Forest Company
Arauco
Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd
Duratex SA
EGGER Group
Eucatex SA
Fantoni SpA
Kastamonu Entegre
Korosten
Masisa (Grupo Nueva Company)
Norbord Inc
ROSEBURG
Swiss Krono AG
Weyerhaeuser Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medium Density Fibreboard?MDF? Compani
