Metal Floor Drain Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Floor Drain in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Floor Drain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Floor Drain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Metal Floor Drain companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Floor Drain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Floor Drains Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Floor Drain include Aliaxis Group, Zurn Industries, Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER), ACO, Geberit, McWane, Wedi, KESSEL AG and Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Floor Drain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Floor Drain Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel Floor Drains

Copper Floor Drain

Others

Global Metal Floor Drain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Used

Commercial Used

Municipal Used

Industrial Used

Others

Global Metal Floor Drain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Floor Drain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Floor Drain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Floor Drain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Floor Drain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Metal Floor Drain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aliaxis Group

Zurn Industries

Watts Water Technologies (BLUCHER)

ACO

Geberit

McWane

Wedi

KESSEL AG

Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., Inc.

Sioux Chief Mfg

HL Hutterer & Lechner GmbH

Josam Company

MIFAB, Inc.

Beijing Runde Hongtu Technology Development

Unidrain A/S

Gridiron SpA

Jomoo

AWI

Caggiati Maurizio

Miro Europe

WeiXing NBM

Ferplast Srl

BLUCHER

