Global Plating Power Supplies Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plating Power Supplies market was valued at 100.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Typically, dc power supplies provide a well-regulated current or voltage level that is pre-set and then the supply turned on and off as needed. This is the typical function of a power supply in an electronic device such as a computer or battery charger. However, in the electroplating industry, plating engineers refer to power supplies as rectifiers. Not only does the dc output wave need to be regulated, but in certain applications, the output waveform must be precisely controlled as well. In the semiconductor and circuit-board industry, a different type of power supply is used. Engineers in these fields use rectifiers with a pulse periodic reverse (PPR) output to copper-plate their products to obtain increased speed and performance.For the major players of Plating Power Supplies, Sansha Electric maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Kraft Powercon, American Plating Power, Dynapower and VOLTEQ. The Top 5 players accounted for 14.34% of the Global Plating Power Supplies revenue market share in 2019. In this study, the sales market for Plating Power Supplies was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest consumption market share with 62.38% in 2019. It is followed by Europe. North America, other regions have smaller market. On the basis of product type, the 12V Output Voltage segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment is estimated to account for 56.36% share in 2020 in terms of volume. In the applications, Hardware Surface Treatment segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 49.74% in terms of volume in 2020.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plating Power Supplies Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 6V Output Voltage

1.4.3 12V Output Voltage

1.4.4 15V & 24V Output Voltage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Semiconductor & PCB

1.5.3 Precious Metal Plating

1.5.4 Hardware Surface Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Plating Power Supplies Market

1.8.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Plating Power Supplies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plating Power Supplies Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Plating Power Supplies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Plating Power Supplies Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Plating Power Supplies

