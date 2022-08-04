Automotive Molding Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Automotive Molding Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

The global Automotive Molding market size was worth US$ 19055.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 22012.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.76% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Body Molding accounting for 69.33% of the Automotive Molding global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 15275.1 million by 2028, growing at a revised 1.76% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Passenger Cars segment is altered to a 1.82% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Automotive Molding market size was US$ 5665.4 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Automotive Molding were US$ 2283.3 million and US$ 4308.0 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 11.98% in 2021, while China and Europe are 29.73% and 22.61% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 31.08% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 2.41% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 1.13%, 2.19%, and 2.38% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Automotive Molding landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 1213.4 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 1.70% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Molding include Magna, Toyoda Gosei, Plastic Omnium, Flex-N-Gate, YFPO, Cooper Standard, Hutchinson, Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology, and Nishikawa Rubber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 49.22% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Molding production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Automotive Molding by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371136/automotive-molding

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Magna

Toyoda Gosei

Plastic Omnium

Flex-N-Gate

YFPO

Cooper Standard

Hutchinson

Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology

Nishikawa Rubber

FALTEC

MINTH Group

SaarGummi

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic

Kinugawa

Shiroki Corporation

Hwaseung

CIE Automotive

Inoac Corporation

TPR

Zhejiang Xinatong

Dura Automotive

Tata AutoComp Systems

Automotive Molding Market Segment by Type

Body Molding

Door Molding

Window Molding

Automotive Molding Market Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The report on the Automotive Molding market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Molding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Molding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Molding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Molding with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Molding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Automotive Molding Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.3 Market by Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives 3

1.5 Years Considered 4

2 Global Automotive Molding Production 5

2.1 Global Automotive Molding Production Capacity (2017-2028) 5

2.2 Global Automotive Molding Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

2.3 Global Automotive Molding Production by Region 6

2.3.1 Global Automotive Molding Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 6

2.3.2 Global Automotive Molding Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 7

2.4 North America 9

2.5 Europe 9

2.6 China 10

2.7 Japan 10

3 Global Automotive Molding Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 11

3.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11

3.2 Global Automotive Molding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12

3.3 Global Automotive Molding Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

3.4 Global Automotive Molding Sales by Region 13

3.4.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales by Region (2017-2022) 13

3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Molding by Region (2023-2028) 14

3.5 Global Automotive Molding Revenue by Region 15

3.5.1 Global Automotive Molding Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 15

3.5.2 Global Automotive Molding Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 16

3.6 North America 17

3.7 Europe 18

3.8 Asia-Pacific 19

3.9 Latin America 20

3.10 Middle East & Africa 21

4 Competition by Manufacturers 22

4.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales by Manufacturers 22

4.1.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 22

4.1.2 Global Automotive Molding Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 23

4.1.3 Global Automotive Molding Market Share of Manufacturers by Sales 24

4.2 Global Automotive Molding Revenue by Manufacturers 25

4.2.1 Global Automotive Molding Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 25

4.2.2 Global Automotive Molding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 26

4.2.3 Global Automotive Molding Market Share of Manufacturers by Revenue 27

4.3 Global Automotive Molding Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 28

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 28

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 28

4.4.2 Global Automotive Molding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 29

4.4.3 Global Automotive Molding Manufacturers Headquarters and Key Area Served 30

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

5 Market Size by Type 33

5.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales by Type 33

5.1.1 Global Automotive Molding Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 33

5.1.2 Global Automotive Molding Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 33

5.1.3 Global Automotive Molding Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 33

5.2 Global Automotive Molding Revenue by Type 34

5.2.1 Global Automotive Molding Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 34

5.2.2 Global Automotive Molding Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 35

5.2.3 Global Automotive Molding Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

5.3 Global Automotive Molding Price by Type 36

5.3.1 Global Automotive Molding Price by Type (2017-2022) 36

5.3.2 Global Automotive Molding Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 36

6 Market Size by Application 37

6.1 Global Automotive Molding Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 37

6.2 Global Automotive Molding Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 37

6.3 Global Automotive Molding Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 37

7 North America 39

7.1 North America Automotive Molding Market Size by Type 39

7.2 North America Automotive Molding Market Size by Application 40

7.3 North America Automotive Molding Sales by Country 41

7.3.1 North America Automotive Molding Sales by Country (2017-2028) 41

7.3.2 North America Automotive Molding Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 42

7.3.3 United States 43

7.3.4 Canada 43

8 Europe 44

8.1 Europe Automotive Molding Market Size by Type 44

8.2 Europe Automotive Molding Market Size by Application 45

8.3 Europe Automotive Molding Market Size by Country 46

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Molding Sales by Country (2017-2028) 46

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Molding Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 47

8.3.3 Germany 48

8.3.4 France 49

8.3.5 U.K. 49

8.3.6 Italy 50

8.3.7 Russia 50

9 Asia Pacific 51

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Molding Market Size by Type 51

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Molding Market Size by Application 52

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Molding Market Size by Region 53

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Molding Sales by Region (2017-2028) 53

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Molding Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 54

9.3.3 China 55

9.3.4 Japan 56

9.3.5 South Korea 56

9.3.6 India 57

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 57

10 Latin America 58

10.1 Latin America Automotive Molding Market Size by Type 58

10.2 Latin America Automotive Molding Market Size by Application 59

10.3 Latin America Automotive Molding Market Size by Country 60

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Molding Sales by Country (2017-2028) 60

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Molding Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 61

10.3.3 Mexico 62

10.3.4 Brazil 62

11 Middle East and Africa 63

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Molding Market Size by Type 63

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Molding Market Size by Application 64

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Molding Market Size by Country 65

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Molding Sales by Country (2017-2028) 65

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Molding Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 66

11.3.3 Turkey 67

11.3.4 South Africa 68

12 Corporate Profile 69

12.1 Magna 69

12.1.1 Magna Automotive Molding Corporation Information 69

12.1.2 Magna Main Business and Markets Served 69

12.1.3 Magna Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 70

12.1.4 Magna Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 70

12.1.5 Magna Recent Developments/Updates 71

12.2 Plastic Omnium 71

12.2.1 Plastic Omnium Automotive Molding Corporation Information 71

12.2.2 Plastic Omnium Main Business and Markets Served 72

12.2.3 Plastic Omnium Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 72

12.2.4 Plastic Omnium Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 72

12.2.5 Plastic Omnium Recent Developments/Updates 73

12.3 Toyoda Gosei 73

12.3.1 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Molding Corporation Information 74

12.3.2 Toyoda Gosei Main Business and Markets Served 74

12.3.3 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 74

12.3.4 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 75

12.3.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Developments/Updates 75

12.4 Flex-N-Gate 76

12.4.1 Flex-N-Gate Automotive Molding Corporation Information 76

12.4.2 Flex-N-Gate Main Business and Markets Served 76

12.4.3 Flex-N-Gate Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 77

12.4.4 Flex-N-Gate Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 77

12.4.5 Flex-N-Gate Recent Developments/Updates 77

12.5 Cooper Standard 78

12.5.1 Cooper Standard Automotive Molding Corporation Information 78

12.5.2 Cooper Standard Main Business and Markets Served 78

12.5.3 Cooper Standard Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 79

12.5.4 Cooper Standard Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 79

12.5.5 Cooper Standard Recent Developments/Updates 80

12.6 YFPO 80

12.6.1 YFPO Automotive Molding Corporation Information 80

12.6.2 YFPO Main Business and Markets Served 81

12.6.3 YFPO Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 81

12.6.4 YFPO Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 81

12.7 Hutchinson 82

12.7.1 Hutchinson Automotive Molding Corporation Information 82

12.7.2 Hutchinson Main Business and Markets Served 82

12.7.3 Hutchinson Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 83

12.7.4 Hutchinson Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 83

12.7.5 Hutchinson Recent Developments/Updates 83

12.8 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology 84

12.8.1 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Automotive Molding Corporation Information 84

12.8.2 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Main Business and Markets Served 84

12.8.3 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 85

12.8.4 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 85

12.9 Nishikawa Rubber 86

12.9.1 Nishikawa Rubber Automotive Molding Corporation Information 86

12.9.2 Nishikawa Rubber Main Business and Markets Served 86

12.9.3 Nishikawa Rubber Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 87

12.9.4 Nishikawa Rubber Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 87

12.10 FALTEC 87

12.10.1 FALTEC Automotive Molding Corporation Information 88

12.10.2 FALTEC Main Business and Markets Served 88

12.10.3 FALTEC Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 88

12.10.4 FALTEC Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 89

12.10.5 FALTEC Recent Developments/Updates 89

12.11 MINTH Group 90

12.11.1 MINTH Group Automotive Molding Corporation Information 90

12.11.2 MINTH Group Main Business and Markets Served 90

12.11.3 MINTH Group Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 91

12.11.4 MINTH Group Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 91

12.11.5 MINTH Group Recent Developments/Updates 92

12.12 SaarGummi 92

12.12.1 SaarGummi Automotive Molding Corporation Information 92

12.12.2 SaarGummi Main Business and Markets Served 93

12.12.3 SaarGummi Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 93

12.12.4 SaarGummi Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 93

12.13 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic 94

12.13.1 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Automotive Molding Corporation Information 94

12.13.2 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Main Business and Markets Served 94

12.13.3 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 95

12.13.4 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 95

12.14 Kinugawa 95

12.14.1 Kinugawa Automotive Molding Corporation Information 96

12.14.2 Kinugawa Main Business and Markets Served 96

12.14.3 Kinugawa Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 96

12.14.4 Kinugawa Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 97

12.14.5 Kinugawa Recent Developments/Updates 97

12.15 Shiroki Corporation 97

12.15.1 Shiroki Corporation Automotive Molding Corporation Information 98

12.15.2 Shiroki Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 98

12.15.3 Shiroki Corporation Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 98

12.15.4 Shiroki Corporation Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 99

12.16 Hwaseung 99

12.16.1 Hwaseung Automotive Molding Corporation Information 99

12.16.2 Hwaseung Main Business and Markets Served 100

12.16.3 Hwaseung Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 100

12.16.4 Hwaseung Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 100

12.17 CIE Automotive 101

12.17.1 CIE Automotive Automotive Molding Corporation Information 101

12.17.2 CIE Automotive Main Business and Markets Served 101

12.17.3 CIE Automotive Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 102

12.17.4 CIE Automotive Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 102

12.18 Inoac Corporation 102

12.18.1 Inoac Corporation Automotive Molding Corporation Information 103

12.18.2 Inoac Corporation Main Business and Markets Served 103

12.18.3 Inoac Corporation Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 103

12.18.4 Inoac Corporation Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 104

12.19 TPR 104

12.19.1 TPR Automotive Molding Corporation Information 104

12.19.2 TPR Main Business and Markets Served 105

12.19.3 TPR Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 105

12.19.4 TPR Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 105

12.20 Dura Automotive 106

12.20.1 Dura Automotive Automotive Molding Corporation Information 106

12.20.2 Dura Automotive Main Business and Markets Served 106

12.20.3 Dura Automotive Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 107

12.20.4 Dura Automotive Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 107

12.20.5 Dura Automotive Recent Developments/Updates 107

12.21 Zhejiang Xinatong 108

12.21.1 Zhejiang Xinatong Automotive Molding Corporation Information 108

12.21.2 Zhejiang Xinatong Main Business and Markets Served 108

12.21.3 Zhejiang Xinatong Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 109

12.21.4 Zhejiang Xinatong Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 109

12.22 Tata AutoComp Systems 109

12.22.1 Tata AutoComp Systems Automotive Molding Corporation Information 110

12.22.2 Tata AutoComp Systems Main Business and Markets Served 110

12.22.3 Tata AutoComp Systems Automotive Molding Product Portfolio 111

12.22.4 Tata AutoComp Systems Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 111

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 112

13.1 Automotive Molding Industry Chain Analysis 112

13.2 Automotive Molding Key Raw Materials 112

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 112

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 112

13.3 Manufacturing Cost Structure 113

13.3.1 Raw Materials 114

13.3.2 Labor Cost 114

13.3.3 Manufacturing Expenses 114

13.3.4 Automotive Molding Distributors 114

13.4 Automotive Molding Customers 115

14 Automotive Molding Market Dynamics 117

14.1.1 Automotive Molding Industry Trends 117

14.1.2 Automotive Molding Market Drivers 117

14.1.3 Automotive Molding Market Challenges 118

14.1.4 Automotive Molding Market Restraints 118

15 Key Findings in the Global Automotive Molding Study 119

16 Appendix 120

16.1 Research Methodology 120

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 120

16.1.2 Data Source 123

16.2 Author Details 125

16.3 Disclaimer 126

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371136/automotive-molding

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States