District Heating Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of District Heating Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global District Heating Pipe Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global District Heating Pipe Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meters)
Global top five District Heating Pipe companies in 2020 (%)
The global District Heating Pipe market was valued at 939.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1427 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
Researcher has surveyed the District Heating Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Hot Water Heating Network
Steam Heating Network
Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies District Heating Pipe revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies District Heating Pipe revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies District Heating Pipe sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Meters)
Key companies District Heating Pipe sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Logstor
REHAU
BRUGG
Isoplus
Perma Pipe
Georg Fischer
Uponor
Aquatherm
Thermaflex
CPV Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 District Heating Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global District Heating Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global District Heating Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global District Heating Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global District Heating Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top District Heating Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global District Heating Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global District Heating Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global District Heating Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 District Heating Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers District Heating Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 District Heating Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 District Heating Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 District Heating Pipe Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
