Oil Field Bio-solvents Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Field Bio-solvents in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Oil Field Bio-solvents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil Field Bio-solvents market was valued at 178.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 200.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrocarbons Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil Field Bio-solvents include Ashburn Chemical Technologies, Stephan Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil Field Bio-solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrocarbons

Alcohols

Glycols

Ester

Ether

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Other

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil Field Bio-solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil Field Bio-solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil Field Bio-solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Oil Field Bio-solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashburn Chemical Technologies

Stephan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Croda

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Field Bio-solvents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil Field Bio-solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Field Bio-solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil Field Bio-solvents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Field Bio-solvents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil Field Bio-solvents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Field Bio-solvents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

