Electricity Power Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electricity Power Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Electricity Power Cable Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Electricity Power Cable Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Kilometer)

Global top five Electricity Power Cable companies in 2020 (%)

The global Electricity Power Cable market was valued at 169660 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 187890 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

Researcher has surveyed the Electricity Power Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electricity Power Cable Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Kilometer)

Global Electricity Power Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Low-voltage Cable

Medium-voltage Cable

High-voltage Cable

EHV Cable

Global Electricity Power Cable Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Kilometer)

Global Electricity Power Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Onshore

Underground

Seabed

Global Electricity Power Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Kilometer)

Global Electricity Power Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electricity Power Cable revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electricity Power Cable revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Electricity Power Cable sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Kilometer)

Key companies Electricity Power Cable sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric

Furukawa

Southwire

Leoni

LS Cable & Systems

Fujikura

NKT

KEI Industries

TFKable

Riyadh Cable

BAOSHENG CABLE

FESE

Jiangnan Group

Zhongchao Holding CO.,Ltd.

HANGZHOU CABLE

Orient Cable

SHANGSHANG CABLE GROUP

HANHE CABLE

SINOSTAR CABLE

HENGTONG GROUP

ZTT International Limit

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electricity Power Cable Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electricity Power Cable Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electricity Power Cable Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electricity Power Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Electricity Power Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Electricity Power Cable Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electricity Power Cable Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electricity Power Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electricity Power Cable Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electricity Power Cable Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electricity Power Cable Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electricity Power Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electricity Power Cable Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Power Cable Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electricity Power Cable Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Power Cable Companies

4 Sig

