Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 195.02 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 259.81 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.90% during the review period.

The global major manufacturers of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) include Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Nitto, LINTEC, Furukawa Electric, Denka, LG Chem, D&X, AI Technology, and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a 71.6% market share of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) in 2021.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

LG Chem

D&X

AI Technology

Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Segment by Type

UV Type

Non-UV Type

Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Segment by Application

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG(GAL)

Bump

The report on the Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) 1

1.2 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 UV Type 2

1.2.3 Non-UV Type 2

1.3 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Standard 4

1.3.3 Standard Thin Die 4

1.3.4 (S)DBG(GAL) 5

1.3.5 Bump 5

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 6

1.4.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 6

1.4.2 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 7

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.5.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 9

1.5.2 North America Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.3 China Taiwan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.4 China Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

1.5.5 Japan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 13

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.5.7 South Korea Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 15

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 16

2.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.2 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 17

2.3 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.4 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 20

2.5 Manufacturers Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 21

2.6 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.6.1 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Concentration Rate 22

2.6.2 Global 5 and 3 Largest Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Players Market Share by Revenue 23

3 Production by Region 25

3.1 Global Production of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Region (2017-2022) 25

3.2 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.3 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 26

3.4 North America Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production 27

3.4.1 North America Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 27

3.4.2 North America Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

3.5 China Taiwan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production 28

3.5.1 China Taiwan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 28

3.5.2 China Taiwan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

3.6 China Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production (2017-2022) 29

3.6.1 China Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 29

3.6.2 China Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 29

3.7 Japan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production (2017-2022) 30

3.7.1 Japan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 30

3.7.2 Japan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 30

3.8 Southeast Asia Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production (2017-2022) 31

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 31

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 31

3.9 South Korea Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production (2017-2022) 32

3.9.1 South Korea Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 32

3.9.2 South Korea Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 32

4 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Consumption by Region 33

4.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Consumption by Region 33

4.1.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Consumption by Region 33

4.1.2 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Consumption Market Share by Region 33

4.2 North America 35

4.2.1 North America Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Consumption by Country 35

4.2.2 U.S. 36

4.2.3 Canada 37

4.3 Europe 38

4.3.1 Europe Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Consumption by Country 38

4.3.2 Germany 39

4.3.3 France 40

4.3.4 U.K. 41

4.3.5 Italy 42

4.3.6 Spain 43

4.4 Asia Pacific 44

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Consumption by Region 44

4.4.2 China 46

4.4.3 Japan 47

4.4.4 South Korea 48

4.4.5 China Taiwan 49

4.4.6 Southeast Asia 50

5 Segment by Type 51

5.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 51

5.2 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 52

5.3 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Price by Type (2017-2022) 54

6 Segment by Application 55

6.1 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 55

6.2 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 57

6.3 Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Price by Application (2017-2022) 59

7 Key Companies Profiled 60

7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello 60

7.1.1 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Corporation Information 60

7.1.2 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Product Portfolio 60

7.1.3 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

7.1.4 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.2 Nitto 62

7.2.1 Nitto Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Corporation Information 62

7.2.2 Nitto Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Product Portfolio 63

7.2.3 Nitto Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

7.2.4 Nitto Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.3 LINTEC 64

7.3.1 LINTEC Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Corporation Information 64

7.3.2 LINTEC Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Product Portfolio 65

7.3.3 LINTEC Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

7.3.4 LINTEC Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.4 Furukawa Electric 68

7.4.1 Furukawa Electric Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Corporation Information 68

7.4.2 Furukawa Electric Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Product Portfolio 69

7.4.3 Furukawa Electric Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

7.4.4 Furukawa Electric Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.5 Denka 74

7.5.1 Denka Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Corporation Information 74

7.5.2 Denka Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Product Portfolio 74

7.5.3 Denka Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

7.5.4 Denka Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.6 LG Chem 78

7.6.1 LG Chem Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Corporation Information 78

7.6.2 LG Chem Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Product Portfolio 78

7.6.3 LG Chem Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

7.6.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.7 D&X 81

7.7.1 D&X Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Corporation Information 81

7.7.2 D&X Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Product Portfolio 81

7.7.3 D&X Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

7.7.4 D&X Main Business and Markets Served 82

7.8 AI Technology 82

7.8.1 AI Technology Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Corporation Information 82

7.8.2 AI Technology Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Product Portfolio 83

7.8.3 AI Technology Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

7.8.4 AI Technology Main Business and Markets Served 85

8 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis 86

8.1 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Key Raw Materials Analysis 86

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 86

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 87

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 88

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) 89

8.4 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Industrial Chain Analysis 90

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 91

9.1 Marketing Channel 91

9.2 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Distributors List 92

9.3 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Customers 93

9.3.1 Blade Use Consumer Analysis 93

9.3.2 (S)DBG(GAL) Consumer Analysis 93

9.3.3 Bump Consumer Analysis 94

10 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Dynamics 96

10.1 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Industry Trends 96

10.2 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Drivers 96

10.3 Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Challenges and Restraints 97

11 Production and Supply Forecast 98

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Region (2023-2028) 98

11.2 North America Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 99

11.3 China Taiwan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 100

11.4 China Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 101

11.5 Japan Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 102

11.6 Southeast Asia Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 103

11.7 South Korea Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 104

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 105

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) 105

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Country 105

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Country 105

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Region 106

13 Forecast by Type and by Application 107

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 107

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Type (2023-2028) 107

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Type (2023-2028) 107

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Type (2023-2028) 108

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 109

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Application (2023-2028) 109

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Application (2023-2028) 110

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) by Application (2023-2028) 110

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 112

15 Methodology and Data Source 113

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 113

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 113

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 114

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 115

15.2 Data Source 116

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 116

15.2.2 Primary Sources 117

15.3 Author List 118

15.4 Disclaimer 119

