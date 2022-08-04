Bioprocess Containers Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
The Global Bioprocess Containers Market Report was published by QY Research recently.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bioprocess Containers market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2,976.23 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8,244.14 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.51% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Thermo Fisher
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Cytiva
Merck
Pall
Lonza
Meissner
Saint-Gobain
Avantor
Parker
Corning
Entegris
Zacros
FlexBiosys
SATAKE MultiMix
Shanghai LePure Biotech
Zhejiang JYSS
Celltainer Biotech
Bioprocess Containers Market Segment by Type
2D Bioprocess Containers
3D Bioprocess Containers
Others
Bioprocess Containers Market Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
CROs & CMOs
Academic & Research Institutes
The report on the Bioprocess Containers market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Africa
Key Objectives of This Report
To study and analyze the global Bioprocess Containers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Bioprocess Containers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bioprocess Containers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bioprocess Containers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Bioprocess Containers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Bioprocess Containers Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 2D Bioprocess Containers 3
1.2.3 3D Bioprocess Containers 4
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4
1.4 Study Objectives 6
1.5 Years Considered 7
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 8
2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 8
2.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 9
2.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10
2.4 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Region 11
2.4.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Region (2017-2022) 11
2.4.2 Global Sales Bioprocess Containers by Region (2023-2028) 12
2.5 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region 13
2.5.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 13
2.5.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 14
2.6 North America 15
2.7 Europe 16
2.8 Asia-Pacific 17
2.9 Latin America 18
2.10 Middle East & Africa 19
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 20
3.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Manufacturers 20
3.1.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 20
3.1.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21
3.1.3 Global Top 3 and Top 6 Largest Manufacturers of Bioprocess Containers in 2021 22
3.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Manufacturers 23
3.2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 23
3.2.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24
3.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 6 Companies by Bioprocess Containers Revenue in 2021 24
3.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 25
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 26
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 26
3.4.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 27
3.4.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 28
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 31
4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 33
4.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type 33
4.1.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 33
4.1.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 33
4.1.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 33
4.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type 35
4.2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 35
4.2.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 35
4.2.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35
4.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Price by Type 36
4.3.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Price by Type (2017-2022) 36
4.3.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 37
5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 38
5.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application 38
5.1.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 38
5.1.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 38
5.1.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39
5.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application 40
5.2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 40
5.2.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 40
5.2.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 40
5.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Price by Application 41
5.3.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Price by Application (2017-2022) 41
5.3.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 42
6 NORTH AMERICA 43
6.1 North America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 43
6.1.1 North America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 43
6.1.2 North America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 43
6.2 North America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 44
6.2.1 North America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 44
6.2.2 North America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 45
6.3 North America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country 45
6.3.1 North America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country (2017-2028) 45
6.3.2 North America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 46
6.3.3 U.S. 47
6.3.4 Canada 47
7 EUROPE 48
7.1 Europe Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 48
7.1.1 Europe Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 48
7.1.2 Europe Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 48
7.2 Europe Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 49
7.2.1 Europe Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 49
7.2.2 Europe Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 49
7.3 Europe Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Country 50
7.3.1 Europe Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50
7.3.2 Europe Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51
7.3.3 Germany 52
7.3.4 U.K. 52
7.3.5 France 53
7.3.6 Italy 53
8 ASIA PACIFIC 54
8.1 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 54
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 54
8.2 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 55
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 55
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 56
8.3 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Region 56
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Sales by Region (2017-2028) 56
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 57
8.3.3 China 58
8.3.4 Japan 59
8.3.5 South Korea 59
8.3.6 Australia 60
8.3.7 India 60
8.3.8 Southeast Asia 61
9 LATIN AMERICA 62
9.1 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 62
9.1.1 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62
9.1.2 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 62
9.2 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 63
9.2.1 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 63
9.2.2 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 64
9.3 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Country 64
9.3.1 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country (2017-2028) 64
9.3.2 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 65
9.3.3 Mexico 66
9.3.4 Brazil 66
10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 67
10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 67
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 67
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 67
10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 68
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 69
10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Country 69
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country (2017-2028) 69
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70
10.3.3 GCC Countries 71
10.3.4 Turkey 72
10.3.5 Africa 72
11 CORPORATE PROFILE 73
11.1 Thermo Fisher 73
11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information 73
11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Overview 73
11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74
11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 74
11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments 76
11.2 Sartorius Stedim Biotech 77
11.2.1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Corporation Information 77
11.2.2 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overview 77
11.2.3 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78
11.2.4 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 78
11.2.5 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Recent Developments 79
11.3 Cytiva 80
11.3.1 Cytiva Corporation Information 80
11.3.2 Cytiva Overview 81
11.3.3 Cytiva Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81
11.3.4 Cytiva Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 82
11.3.5 Cytiva Recent Developments 83
11.4 Merck 84
11.4.1 Merck Corporation Information 84
11.4.2 Merck Overview 84
11.4.3 Merck Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85
11.4.4 Merck Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 85
11.4.5 Merck Recent Developments 86
11.5 Pall 87
11.5.1 Pall Corporation Information 87
11.5.2 Pall Overview 87
11.5.3 Pall Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88
11.5.4 Pall Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 88
11.5.5 Pall Recent Developments 90
11.6 Lonza 91
11.6.1 Lonza Corporation Information 91
11.6.2 Lonza Overview 92
11.6.3 Lonza Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92
11.6.4 Lonza Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92
11.6.5 Lonza Recent Developments 93
11.7 Meissner 94
11.7.1 Meissner Corporation Information 94
11.7.2 Meissner Overview 95
11.7.3 Meissner Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95
11.7.4 Meissner Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 96
11.8 Saint-Gobain 98
11.8.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information 98
11.8.2 Saint-Gobain Overview 98
11.8.3 Saint-Gobain Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99
11.8.4 Saint-Gobain Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99
11.8.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments 100
11.9 Avantor 100
11.9.1 Avantor Corporation Information 101
11.9.2 Avantor Overview 101
11.9.3 Avantor Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102
11.9.4 Avantor Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 102
11.9.5 Avantor Recent Developments 103
11.10 Parker 104
11.10.1 Parker Corporation Information 104
11.10.2 Parker Overview 105
11.10.3 Parker Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105
11.10.4 Parker Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106
11.11 Corning 106
11.11.1 Corning Corporation Information 107
11.11.2 Corning Overview 107
11.11.3 Corning Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108
11.11.4 Corning Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108
11.12 Entegris 109
11.12.1 Entegris Corporation Information 109
11.12.2 Entegris Overview 109
11.12.3 Entegris Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110
11.12.4 Entegris Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110
11.12.5 Entegris Recent Developments 112
11.13 Zacros 112
11.13.1 Zacros Corporation Information 112
11.13.2 Zacros Overview 113
11.13.3 Zacros Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113
11.13.4 Zacros Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114
11.14 FlexBiosys 114
11.14.1 FlexBiosys Corporation Information 115
11.14.2 FlexBiosys Overview 115
11.14.3 FlexBiosys Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115
11.14.4 FlexBiosys Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116
11.15 SATAKE MultiMix 116
11.15.1 SATAKE MultiMix Corporation Information 117
11.15.2 SATAKE MultiMix Overview 117
11.15.3 SATAKE MultiMix Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118
11.15.4 SATAKE MultiMix Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118
11.16 Shanghai LePure Biotech 119
11.16.1 Shanghai LePure Biotech Corporation Information 120
11.16.2 Shanghai LePure Biotech Overview 120
11.16.3 Shanghai LePure Biotech Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
11.16.4 Shanghai LePure Biotech Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121
11.17 Zhejiang JYSS 122
11.17.1 Zhejiang JYSS Corporation Information 122
11.17.2 Zhejiang JYSS Overview 122
11.17.3 Zhejiang JYSS Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
11.17.4 Zhejiang JYSS Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
11.18 Celltainer Biotech 124
11.18.1 Celltainer Biotech Corporation Information 124
11.18.2 Celltainer Biotech Overview 125
11.18.3 Celltainer Biotech Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
11.18.4 Celltainer Biotech Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125
12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 127
12.1 Bioprocess Containers Industry Chain Analysis 127
12.2 Bioprocess Containers Key Raw Materials 127
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 127
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 128
12.3 Bioprocess Containers Production Mode & Process 129
12.4 Bioprocess Containers Sales and Marketing 130
12.4.1 Bioprocess Containers Sales Channels 130
12.4.2 Bioprocess Containers Distributors 131
12.5 Bioprocess Containers Customers 132
13 BIOPROCESS CONTAINERS MARKET DYNAMICS 133
13.1.1 Bioprocess Containers Industry Trends 133
13.1.2 Bioprocess Containers Market Drivers 134
13.1.3 Bioprocess Containers Market Opportunity 135
13.1.4 Bioprocess Containers Market Challenges 135
13.1.5 Bioprocess Containers Market Restraints 135
14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL BIOPROCESS CONTAINERS STUDY 137
15 APPENDIX 138
15.1 Research Methodology 138
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 138
15.1.2 Data Source 141
15.2 Author Details 143
15.3 Disclaimer 144
