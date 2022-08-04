Bioprocess Containers Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Bioprocess Containers Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bioprocess Containers market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2,976.23 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8,244.14 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.51% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371138/bioprocess-containers

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Thermo Fisher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Cytiva

Merck

Pall

Lonza

Meissner

Saint-Gobain

Avantor

Parker

Corning

Entegris

Zacros

FlexBiosys

SATAKE MultiMix

Shanghai LePure Biotech

Zhejiang JYSS

Celltainer Biotech

Bioprocess Containers Market Segment by Type

2D Bioprocess Containers

3D Bioprocess Containers

Others

Bioprocess Containers Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

The report on the Bioprocess Containers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Africa

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Bioprocess Containers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bioprocess Containers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bioprocess Containers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bioprocess Containers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bioprocess Containers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Bioprocess Containers Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 2D Bioprocess Containers 3

1.2.3 3D Bioprocess Containers 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 8

2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 8

2.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 9

2.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.4 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Region 11

2.4.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.4.2 Global Sales Bioprocess Containers by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.5 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region 13

2.5.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.5.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.6 North America 15

2.7 Europe 16

2.8 Asia-Pacific 17

2.9 Latin America 18

2.10 Middle East & Africa 19

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 20

3.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Manufacturers 20

3.1.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 20

3.1.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

3.1.3 Global Top 3 and Top 6 Largest Manufacturers of Bioprocess Containers in 2021 22

3.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Manufacturers 23

3.2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 23

3.2.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

3.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 6 Companies by Bioprocess Containers Revenue in 2021 24

3.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 25

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 26

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 26

3.4.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 27

3.4.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 28

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 31

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 33

4.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type 33

4.1.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 33

4.1.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 33

4.1.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 33

4.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type 35

4.2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 35

4.2.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 35

4.2.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

4.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Price by Type 36

4.3.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Price by Type (2017-2022) 36

4.3.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 37

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 38

5.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application 38

5.1.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 38

5.1.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 38

5.1.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

5.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application 40

5.2.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 40

5.2.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 40

5.2.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 40

5.3 Global Bioprocess Containers Price by Application 41

5.3.1 Global Bioprocess Containers Price by Application (2017-2022) 41

5.3.2 Global Bioprocess Containers Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 42

6 NORTH AMERICA 43

6.1 North America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 43

6.1.1 North America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 43

6.1.2 North America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 43

6.2 North America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 44

6.2.1 North America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 44

6.2.2 North America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 45

6.3 North America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country 45

6.3.1 North America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country (2017-2028) 45

6.3.2 North America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 46

6.3.3 U.S. 47

6.3.4 Canada 47

7 EUROPE 48

7.1 Europe Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 48

7.1.1 Europe Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 48

7.1.2 Europe Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 48

7.2 Europe Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 49

7.2.1 Europe Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 49

7.2.2 Europe Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 49

7.3 Europe Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Country 50

7.3.1 Europe Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50

7.3.2 Europe Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51

7.3.3 Germany 52

7.3.4 U.K. 52

7.3.5 France 53

7.3.6 Italy 53

8 ASIA PACIFIC 54

8.1 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 54

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 54

8.2 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 55

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 55

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 56

8.3 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Region 56

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Sales by Region (2017-2028) 56

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 57

8.3.3 China 58

8.3.4 Japan 59

8.3.5 South Korea 59

8.3.6 Australia 60

8.3.7 India 60

8.3.8 Southeast Asia 61

9 LATIN AMERICA 62

9.1 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 62

9.1.1 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

9.1.2 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 62

9.2 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 63

9.2.1 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 63

9.2.2 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 64

9.3 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Country 64

9.3.1 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country (2017-2028) 64

9.3.2 Latin America Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 65

9.3.3 Mexico 66

9.3.4 Brazil 66

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 67

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Type 67

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Sales by Type (2017-2028) 67

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 67

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Application 68

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Sales by Application (2017-2028) 68

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 69

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Market Size by Country 69

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Sales by Country (2017-2028) 69

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bioprocess Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 70

10.3.3 GCC Countries 71

10.3.4 Turkey 72

10.3.5 Africa 72

11 CORPORATE PROFILE 73

11.1 Thermo Fisher 73

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information 73

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Overview 73

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 74

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments 76

11.2 Sartorius Stedim Biotech 77

11.2.1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Corporation Information 77

11.2.2 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overview 77

11.2.3 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

11.2.4 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 78

11.2.5 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Recent Developments 79

11.3 Cytiva 80

11.3.1 Cytiva Corporation Information 80

11.3.2 Cytiva Overview 81

11.3.3 Cytiva Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

11.3.4 Cytiva Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 82

11.3.5 Cytiva Recent Developments 83

11.4 Merck 84

11.4.1 Merck Corporation Information 84

11.4.2 Merck Overview 84

11.4.3 Merck Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 85

11.4.4 Merck Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 85

11.4.5 Merck Recent Developments 86

11.5 Pall 87

11.5.1 Pall Corporation Information 87

11.5.2 Pall Overview 87

11.5.3 Pall Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

11.5.4 Pall Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 88

11.5.5 Pall Recent Developments 90

11.6 Lonza 91

11.6.1 Lonza Corporation Information 91

11.6.2 Lonza Overview 92

11.6.3 Lonza Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

11.6.4 Lonza Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92

11.6.5 Lonza Recent Developments 93

11.7 Meissner 94

11.7.1 Meissner Corporation Information 94

11.7.2 Meissner Overview 95

11.7.3 Meissner Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

11.7.4 Meissner Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 96

11.8 Saint-Gobain 98

11.8.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information 98

11.8.2 Saint-Gobain Overview 98

11.8.3 Saint-Gobain Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

11.8.4 Saint-Gobain Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 99

11.8.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments 100

11.9 Avantor 100

11.9.1 Avantor Corporation Information 101

11.9.2 Avantor Overview 101

11.9.3 Avantor Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

11.9.4 Avantor Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 102

11.9.5 Avantor Recent Developments 103

11.10 Parker 104

11.10.1 Parker Corporation Information 104

11.10.2 Parker Overview 105

11.10.3 Parker Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105

11.10.4 Parker Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106

11.11 Corning 106

11.11.1 Corning Corporation Information 107

11.11.2 Corning Overview 107

11.11.3 Corning Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 108

11.11.4 Corning Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 108

11.12 Entegris 109

11.12.1 Entegris Corporation Information 109

11.12.2 Entegris Overview 109

11.12.3 Entegris Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

11.12.4 Entegris Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110

11.12.5 Entegris Recent Developments 112

11.13 Zacros 112

11.13.1 Zacros Corporation Information 112

11.13.2 Zacros Overview 113

11.13.3 Zacros Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113

11.13.4 Zacros Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114

11.14 FlexBiosys 114

11.14.1 FlexBiosys Corporation Information 115

11.14.2 FlexBiosys Overview 115

11.14.3 FlexBiosys Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

11.14.4 FlexBiosys Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116

11.15 SATAKE MultiMix 116

11.15.1 SATAKE MultiMix Corporation Information 117

11.15.2 SATAKE MultiMix Overview 117

11.15.3 SATAKE MultiMix Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

11.15.4 SATAKE MultiMix Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118

11.16 Shanghai LePure Biotech 119

11.16.1 Shanghai LePure Biotech Corporation Information 120

11.16.2 Shanghai LePure Biotech Overview 120

11.16.3 Shanghai LePure Biotech Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

11.16.4 Shanghai LePure Biotech Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121

11.17 Zhejiang JYSS 122

11.17.1 Zhejiang JYSS Corporation Information 122

11.17.2 Zhejiang JYSS Overview 122

11.17.3 Zhejiang JYSS Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

11.17.4 Zhejiang JYSS Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123

11.18 Celltainer Biotech 124

11.18.1 Celltainer Biotech Corporation Information 124

11.18.2 Celltainer Biotech Overview 125

11.18.3 Celltainer Biotech Bioprocess Containers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

11.18.4 Celltainer Biotech Bioprocess Containers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 127

12.1 Bioprocess Containers Industry Chain Analysis 127

12.2 Bioprocess Containers Key Raw Materials 127

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 127

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 128

12.3 Bioprocess Containers Production Mode & Process 129

12.4 Bioprocess Containers Sales and Marketing 130

12.4.1 Bioprocess Containers Sales Channels 130

12.4.2 Bioprocess Containers Distributors 131

12.5 Bioprocess Containers Customers 132

13 BIOPROCESS CONTAINERS MARKET DYNAMICS 133

13.1.1 Bioprocess Containers Industry Trends 133

13.1.2 Bioprocess Containers Market Drivers 134

13.1.3 Bioprocess Containers Market Opportunity 135

13.1.4 Bioprocess Containers Market Challenges 135

13.1.5 Bioprocess Containers Market Restraints 135

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL BIOPROCESS CONTAINERS STUDY 137

15 APPENDIX 138

15.1 Research Methodology 138

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 138

15.1.2 Data Source 141

15.2 Author Details 143

15.3 Disclaimer 144

