Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastic composites (TMCs) evolved from structural polymer composites. These materials do not experience chemical instability because they utilize a thermoplastic matrix. When heated, TMCs soften and can be remolded without degradation. When they cool, they solidify into the finished shape.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape market was valued at 132.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 374.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyether-Ether-Ketone (PEEK) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape include Evonik Industries, Solvay, SABIC, Teijin, Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate), Celanese, Victrex, Mitsui Chemicals and TOPOLO New Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyether-Ether-Ketone (PEEK)
Polyamide (PA)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
Other
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Transportation
Industrial
Sporting Goods
Others
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik Industries
Solvay
SABIC
Teijin
Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)
Celanese
Victrex
Mitsui Chemicals
TOPOLO New Materials
TeXtreme (Oxeon)
PRF Composite Materials
TCR Composites
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
