Gellan Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gellan is a kind of gelatinous suger containing many kinds of gelatinous agents and adding fruit slurry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gellan in global, including the following market information:
Global Gellan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gellan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Gellan companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gellan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gellan include Biopolymer International, CP Kelco, WillPowder, FOODCHEM, Tech-Way Biochemical, Future Trends International, Dancheng CAIXIN Sugar Industry, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and TEEjOY and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gellan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gellan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gellan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Gellan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gellan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Snacks
Wine
Medicine
Industrial
Other
Global Gellan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gellan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gellan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gellan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gellan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Gellan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biopolymer International
CP Kelco
WillPowder
FOODCHEM
Tech-Way Biochemical
Future Trends International
Dancheng CAIXIN Sugar Industry
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
TEEjOY
FUFENG GROUP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gellan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gellan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gellan Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gellan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gellan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gellan Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gellan Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gellan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gellan Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gellan Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gellan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gellan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gellan Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gellan Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gellan Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gellan Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gellan Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food Grade
4.1.3 Medical Grade
4.1.4 Industrial Grade
4.2 By Type – Global Gellan Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Gellan Re
