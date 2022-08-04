Chip Varistor Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Chip Varistor Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Global revenue of Chip Varistor has kept growing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 5.12%. Compared to 2020, Chip Varistor market managed to increase volume by 7.16 percent to 71604.32 million pcs worldwide in 2021 from 66818.18 million pcs in 2020. Overall, the Chip Varistor market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The global Chip Varistor market is forecasted to keep the trend and expand to $ 994.25 million by 2028 from $ 617.25 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% from 2022 to 2028. And it is expected to reach 137707.67 million Pcs in 2028, in terms of volume.

Chip Varistor market is Market concentration is high, and manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Japan, Germany and South Korea. TDKis the world leading player in global Chip Varistor market with the market share of 16.58% in 2021, in terms of revenue, followed by Panasonic, AVX, KOA Corporation, Littelfuse, MARUWA, Lattron, Shenzhen Sunlord, JOYIN and Sinochip Electronics. The top 11 listed companies accounted for 70.37% of the revenue market share in 2021.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371140/chip-varistor

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

TDK

Panasonic

AVX

KOA Corporation

Littelfuse

MARUWA

Lattron

Shenzhen Sunlord

JOYIN

Sinochip Electronics

AMO group

Chip Varistor Market Segment by Type

General Grade

Automotive Grade

Chip Varistor Market Segment by Application

Mobile Mobile Electronic Device

TVs

AV Devices

Automotive

Industry

Other

The report on the Chip Varistor market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Chip Varistor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Chip Varistor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chip Varistor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chip Varistor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Chip Varistor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Chip Varistor Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chip Varistor 1

1.2 Chip Varistor Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Chip Varistor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 General Grade 3

1.2.3 Automotive Grade 3

1.3 Chip Varistor Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Chip Varistor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Mobile Electronic Device 6

1.3.3 TVs 7

1.3.4 AV Devices 8

1.3.5 Automotive 8

1.3.6 Industry 9

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 10

1.4.1 Global Chip Varistor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.4.2 Global Chip Varistor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 12

1.5.1 Global Chip Varistor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 13

1.5.2 North America Chip Varistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 14

1.5.3 Europe Chip Varistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 15

1.5.4 China Chip Varistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 16

1.5.5 Japan Chip Varistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 17

1.5.6 South Korea Chip Varistor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 18

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 19

2.1 Global Chip Varistor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 19

2.2 Global Chip Varistor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 21

2.3 Chip Varistor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

2.4 Global Chip Varistor Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 24

2.5 Chip Varistor Market Competitive Situation and Trends 25

2.5.1 Chip Varistor Market Concentration Rate 25

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Chip Varistor Players Market Share by Revenue 26

3 Production by Region 28

3.1 Global Production of Chip Varistor Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.2 Global Chip Varistor Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 28

3.3 Global Chip Varistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 29

3.4 North America Chip Varistor Production 30

3.4.1 North America Chip Varistor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 30

3.4.2 North America Chip Varistor Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 30

3.5 Europe Chip Varistor Production 31

3.5.1 Europe Chip Varistor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 31

3.5.2 Europe Chip Varistor Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 31

3.6 China Chip Varistor Production (2017-2022) 32

3.6.1 China Chip Varistor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 32

3.6.2 China Chip Varistor Production, Revenue, Price (2017-2022) 32

3.7 Japan Chip Varistor Production (2017-2022) 33

3.7.1 Japan Chip Varistor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 33

3.7.2 Japan Chip Varistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 33

3.8 South Korea Chip Varistor Production (2017-2022) 34

3.8.1 South Korea Chip Varistor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 34

3.8.2 South Korea Chip Varistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 34

4 Chip Varistor Consumption by Region 35

4.1 Global Chip Varistor Consumption by Region 35

4.1.1 Global Chip Varistor Consumption by Region 35

4.1.2 Global Chip Varistor Consumption Market Share by Region 35

4.2 North America 37

4.2.1 North America Chip Varistor Consumption by Country 37

4.2.2 U.S. 38

4.2.3 Mexico 39

4.2.4 Canada 40

4.3 Europe 41

4.3.1 Europe Chip Varistor Consumption by Country 41

4.3.2 Germany 42

4.3.3 France 43

4.3.4 U.K. 44

4.3.5 Italy 45

4.3.6 Russia 46

4.4 Asia Pacific 47

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Chip Varistor Consumption by Region 47

4.4.2 China 48

4.4.3 Japan 49

4.4.4 South Korea 50

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 51

4.4.6 India 52

4.5 South America 53

4.5.1 South America Chip Varistor Consumption by Country 53

4.5.2 Brazil 54

5 Segment by Type 55

5.1 Global Chip Varistor Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 55

5.2 Global Chip Varistor Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 57

5.3 Global Chip Varistor Price by Type (2017-2022) 59

6 Segment by Application 60

6.1 Global Chip Varistor Production by Application (2017-2022) 60

6.2 Global Chip Varistor Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 60

7 Key Companies Profiled 63

7.1 TDK (JP) 63

7.1.1 Company Profile 63

7.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 64

7.1.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of TDK 65

7.1.4 Contact Information 66

7.2 Panasonic (JP) 66

7.2.1 Company Profile 66

7.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 67

7.2.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Panasonic 67

7.2.4 Contact Information 67

7.3 AVX (USA) 68

7.3.1 Company Profile 68

7.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 69

7.3.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of AVX 69

7.3.4 Contact Information 70

7.4 KOA Corporation (JP) 70

7.4.1 Company Profile 70

7.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 71

7.4.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of KOA Corporation 72

7.4.4 Contact Information 72

7.5 Littelfuse (US) 72

7.5.1 Company Profile 72

7.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 74

7.5.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Littelfuse 74

7.5.4 Contact Information 75

7.6 MARUWA (JP) 75

7.6.1 Company Profile 75

7.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 76

7.6.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of MARUWA 77

7.6.4 Contact Information 78

7.7 Lattron (KR) 78

7.7.1 Company Profile 78

7.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 79

7.7.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Lattron 80

7.7.4 Contact Information 80

7.8 Shenzhen Sunlord (CN) 80

7.8.1 Company Profile 80

7.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 81

7.8.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Shenzhen Sunlord 82

7.8.4 Contact Information 83

7.9 JOYIN (CN-TW) 83

7.9.1 Company Profile 83

7.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 84

7.9.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of JOYIN 86

7.9.4 Contact Information 86

7.10 Sinochip Electronics (CN) 86

7.10.1 Company Profile 86

7.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 88

7.10.3 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Sinochip Electronics 88

7.10.4 Contact Information 88

7.11 AMO group(KR) 89

7.11.1 AMO group Chip Varistor Corporation Information 89

7.11.2 AMO group Chip Varistor Product Portfolio 89

7.11.3 AMO group Chip Varistor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

7.11.4 AMO group Main Business and Markets Served 91

8 Chip Varistor Manufacturing Cost Analysis 92

8.1 Chip Varistor Key Raw Materials Analysis 92

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 92

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 92

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 92

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 94

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Chip Varistor 95

8.4 Chip Varistor Industrial Chain Analysis 96

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 97

9.1 Marketing Channel 97

9.2 Chip Varistor Distributors List 98

9.3 Chip Varistor Customers 99

9.4 Apple Varistor of Supplier Information 100

10 Chip Varistor Market Dynamics 101

10.1 Chip Varistor Industry Trends 101

10.2 Chip Varistor Market Drivers 101

10.3 Chip Varistor Market Challenges 102

10.4 Chip Varistor Market Restraints 102

11 Production and Supply Forecast 103

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chip Varistor by Region (2023-2028) 103

11.2 North America Chip Varistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 105

11.3 Europe Chip Varistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 106

11.4 China Chip Varistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 107

11.5 Japan Chip Varistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 108

11.6 South Korea Chip Varistor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 109

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 110

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Chip Varistor 110

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Chip Varistor 111

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Chip Varistor 112

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Chip Varistor 113

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Chip Varistor 114

13 Forecast by Type and by Application 115

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 115

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Chip Varistor by Type (2023-2028) 115

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Chip Varistor by Type (2023-2028) 116

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Chip Varistor by Type (2023-2028) 116

13.2 Global Production Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 117

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 119

15 Methodology and Data Source 120

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 120

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 120

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 121

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 122

15.2 Data Source 123

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 123

15.2.2 Primary Sources 124

15.3 Author List 125

15.4 Disclaimer 125

