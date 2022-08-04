Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Double flute corrugated board is composed of two layers of corrugating medium and three layers of liner board.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard in global, including the following market information:
Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AB Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard include Greif, PCA, Pratt Industries, Sonoco Products Company, BillerudKorsn?s, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Klabin, Longchen and Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AB Type
BC Type
AC Type
AE Type
BE Type
Other
Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printing Industry
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Food and Beverages
Other
Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Greif
PCA
Pratt Industries
Sonoco Products Company
BillerudKorsn?s
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Klabin
Longchen
Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd
Zhejiang Jingxing
Ji'an Group
Lee & Man
Zhejiang Rongsheng
Smurfit Kappa Group
Astron Paper & Board Mill
Eagle Paper International Inc
Thai Paper Mill Co
International Paper
Hazel Mercantile Limited
Universal Pulp & Paper
Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited
Mondi Group Plc
DS Smith Plc
Georgia-Pacific LLC
WestRock Company
KapStone Paper & Packaging Corporation
Metsä Board Oyj
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Flute Corrugated Board/Cardboard Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Flute C
