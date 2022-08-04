Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Galacto-oligosaccharide market was valued at US$ 637.27 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,394.09 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period (22-28).

There are mainly two-type product of Galacto-oligosaccharide market: Liquid Form and Powder Form. In 2021, Powder Form accounted for a share of 73.57% in the global Galacto-oligosaccharide market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 993.3 million by 2028 from US$ 468.86 million in 2021.

The leading manufactures mainly are FrieslandCampina, Yakult, Ingredion, Nissin Sugar, Kerry, Quantum Hi-Tech, New Francisco Biotechnology, Baolingbao, etc. FrieslandCampina is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2021.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Galacto-oligosaccharide capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Galacto-oligosaccharide by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

FrieslandCampina

Yakult

Ingredion

Nissin Sugar

Kerry

New Francisco Biotechnology

Quantum Hi-Tech

Baolingbao

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Segment by Type

Liquid Form

Powder Form

Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Others

The report on the Galacto-oligosaccharide market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Galacto-oligosaccharide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Galacto-oligosaccharide market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Galacto-oligosaccharide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Galacto-oligosaccharide with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Galacto-oligosaccharide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Liquid Form 3

1.2.3 Powder Form 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Food & Beverage 5

1.3.3 Dietary Supplements 6

1.3.4 Others 6

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Production 8

2.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Production Capacity (2017-2028) 8

2.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8

2.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Production by Region 9

2.3.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 9

2.3.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 10

2.4 Europe 12

2.5 China 12

2.6 Japan 13

3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 14

3.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 14

3.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 14

3.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 16

3.4 Global Top Galacto-oligosaccharide Regions by Sales 17

3.4.1 Global Top Galacto-oligosaccharide Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 17

3.4.2 Global Top Galacto-oligosaccharide Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 18

3.5 Global Top Galacto-oligosaccharide Regions by Revenue 19

3.5.1 Global Top Galacto-oligosaccharide Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 19

3.5.2 Global Top Galacto-oligosaccharide Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 20

3.6 North America 21

3.7 Europe 22

3.8 Asia-Pacific 23

3.9 South America 24

3.10 Middle East & Africa 25

4 Competition by Manufacturers 26

4.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Production Capacity by Manufacturers 26

4.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Manufacturers 27

4.2.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 27

4.2.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 28

4.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Manufacturers 28

4.3.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 28

4.3.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 29

4.4 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2022) 29

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 30

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 30

4.5.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 31

4.5.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 31

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 32

5 Market Size by Type 34

5.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Type 34

5.1.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 34

5.1.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 34

5.1.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 34

5.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Type 35

5.2.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 35

5.2.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 36

5.2.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 36

5.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Price by Type 37

5.3.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Price by Type (2017-2022) 37

5.3.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 37

6 Market Size by Application 38

6.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Application 38

6.1.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 38

6.1.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 38

6.1.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

6.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Application 40

6.2.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 40

6.2.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 40

6.2.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 40

6.3 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Price by Application 41

6.3.1 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Price by Application (2017-2022) 41

6.3.2 Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 42

7 North America 43

7.1 North America Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Type 43

7.2 North America Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Application 44

7.3 North America Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Country 45

7.3.1 North America Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Country (2017-2028) 45

7.3.2 North America Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 46

7.3.3 United States 47

7.3.4 Canada 47

7.3.5 Mexico 48

8 Europe 49

8.1 Europe Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Type 49

8.2 Europe Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Application 50

8.3 Europe Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Country 51

8.3.1 Europe Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Country (2017-2028) 51

8.3.2 Europe Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 52

8.3.3 Germany 53

8.3.4 France 54

8.3.5 U.K. 54

8.3.6 Italy 55

8.3.7 Russia 55

9 Asia Pacific 56

9.1 Asia Pacific Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Type 56

9.2 Asia Pacific Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Application 57

9.3 Asia Pacific Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Region 58

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Region (2017-2028) 58

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 59

9.3.3 China 61

9.3.4 Japan 61

9.3.5 South Korea 62

9.3.6 India 62

9.3.7 Australia 63

9.3.8 Southeast Asia 63

10 South America 64

10.1 South America Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Type 64

10.2 South America Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Application 65

10.3 South America Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Country 66

10.3.1 South America Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Country (2017-2028) 66

10.3.2 South America Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 67

10.3.3 Brazil 68

10.3.4 Argentina 69

11 Middle East and Africa 70

11.1 Middle East and Africa Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Type 70

11.2 Middle East and Africa Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Application 71

11.3 Middle East and Africa Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Size by Country 72

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales by Country (2017-2028) 72

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Galacto-oligosaccharide Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 73

11.3.3 Saudi Arabia 74

11.3.4 UAE 75

12 Corporate Profile 76

12.1 Friesland Campina 76

12.1.1 Friesland Campina Corporation Information 76

12.1.2 Friesland Campina Overview 76

12.1.3 Friesland Campina Galacto-oligosaccharide Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 77

12.1.4 Friesland Campina Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Information 77

12.2 Yakult 78

12.2.1 Yakult Corporation Information 78

12.2.2 Yakult Overview 78

12.2.3 Yakult Galacto-oligosaccharide Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 79

12.2.4 Yakult Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Information 79

12.3 Ingredion 80

12.3.1 Ingredion Corporation Information 80

12.3.2 Ingredion Overview 81

12.3.3 Ingredion Galacto-oligosaccharide Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 81

12.3.4 Ingredion Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Information 82

12.4 Nissin-sugar 82

12.4.1 Nissin-sugar Corporation Information 82

12.4.2 Nissin-sugar Overview 83

12.4.3 Nissin-sugar Galacto-oligosaccharide Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 83

12.4.4 Nissin-sugar Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Information 84

12.5 Kerry 84

12.5.1 Kerry Corporation Information 84

12.5.2 Kerry Overview 85

12.5.3 Kerry Galacto-oligosaccharide Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 86

12.5.4 Kerry Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Information 86

12.6 New Francisco Biotechnology 87

12.6.1 New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation Information 87

12.6.2 New Francisco Biotechnology Overview 87

12.6.3 New Francisco Biotechnology Galacto-oligosaccharide Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 88

12.6.4 New Francisco Biotechnology Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Information 88

12.7 Quantum Hi-Tech 89

12.7.1 Quantum Hi-Tech Corporation Information 89

12.7.2 Quantum Hi-Tech Overview 90

12.7.3 Quantum Hi-Tech Galacto-oligosaccharide Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 90

12.7.4 Quantum Hi-Tech Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Information 91

12.8 Baolingbao 92

12.8.1 Baolingbao Corporation Information 92

12.8.2 Baolingbao Overview 92

12.8.3 Baolingbao Galacto-oligosaccharide Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2022) 93

12.8.4 Baolingbao Galacto-oligosaccharide Product Information 93

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 94

13.1 Galacto-oligosaccharide Industry Chain Analysis 94

13.2 Galacto-oligosaccharide Key Raw Materials 94

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 94

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 95

13.3 Galacto-oligosaccharide Production Mode & Process 98

13.4 Galacto-oligosaccharide Sales and Marketing 98

13.5 Galacto-oligosaccharide Customers 99

14 Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Dynamics 100

14.1.1 Galacto-oligosaccharide Industry Trends 100

14.1.2 Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Drivers 100

14.1.3 Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Challenges 101

15 Key Findings in the Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Study 102

16 Appendix 103

16.1 Research Methodology 103

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103

16.1.2 Data Source 106

16.2 Author Details 109

16.3 Disclaimer 109

