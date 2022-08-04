Laboratory Equipment Service Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Laboratory Equipment Service Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

The global Laboratory Equipment Service market size is projected to reach US$ 18.17 billion by 2028, from US$ 8.15 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.86 during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Analytical Equipment accounting for 28.18% of the Laboratory Equipment Service global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 5.15 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 11.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. While Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies segment is altered to an 12.28 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Laboratory Equipment Service market size was US$ 647.18 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Laboratory Equipment Service were US$ 2,658.38 million and US$ 2,465.26 million, severally. The proportion of the North America was 32.63% in 2021, while China and Europe were 7.94% and 30.26% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 8.72% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 13.47 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 11.17%, 9.79%, and 8.79 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Laboratory Equipment Service landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 1,666.19 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 12.28 % over the forecast period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Laboratory Equipment Service market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Laboratory Equipment Service market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Laboratory Equipment Service market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Laboratory Equipment Service market.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371147/laboratory-equipment-service

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton Dickinson

Abbott

Sartorius

Avantor

Siemens Healthcare

Mettler Toledo

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter

Ohaus

Shimadzu

Eppendorf

A&D

Techcomp (Precisa)

DWK Life Sciences

Bruker

Adam Equipment

Laboratory Equipment Service Market Segment by Type

Analytical Equipment

General Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Support Equipment

Laboratory Equipment Service Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Institutes

The report on the Laboratory Equipment Service market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Laboratory Equipment Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Laboratory Equipment Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laboratory Equipment Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laboratory Equipment Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Laboratory Equipment Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Analytical Equipment 2

1.2.3 General Equipment 4

1.2.4 Specialty Equipment 7

1.2.5 Support Equipment 8

1.3 Market by Application 10

1.3.1 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies 11

1.3.3 Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories 12

1.3.4 Academic Institutes 12

1.4 Study Objectives 13

1.5 Years Considered 14

2 Global Growth Trends 15

2.1 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Market Perspective (2017-2028) 15

2.2 Laboratory Equipment Service Growth Trends by Region 16

2.2.1 Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 16

2.2.2 Laboratory Equipment Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 17

2.2.3 Laboratory Equipment Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 18

2.3 Laboratory Equipment Service Market Dynamics 18

2.3.1 Laboratory Equipment Service Industry Trends 18

2.3.2 Laboratory Equipment Service Market Drivers 19

2.3.3 Laboratory Equipment Service Market Challenges 19

2.3.4 Laboratory Equipment Service Market Restraints 20

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 21

3.1 Global Top Laboratory Equipment Service Players by Revenue 21

3.1.1 Global Top Laboratory Equipment Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 21

3.1.2 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 22

3.2 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Laboratory Equipment Service Revenue 25

3.4 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Market Concentration Ratio 26

3.4.1 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 26

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laboratory Equipment Service Revenue in 2021 27

3.5 Laboratory Equipment Service Key Players Head office and Area Served 28

3.6 Key Players Laboratory Equipment Service Product Solution 29

3.7 Laboratory Equipment Service Market Establish Date 30

4 Laboratory Equipment Service Breakdown Data by Type 31

4.1 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 31

4.2 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 32

5 Laboratory Equipment Service Breakdown Data by Application 33

5.1 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 33

5.2 Global Laboratory Equipment Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 34

6 North America 35

6.1 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size (2017-2028) 35

6.2 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type 35

6.2.1 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 35

6.2.2 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 36

6.2.3 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 36

6.3 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application 37

6.3.1 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 37

6.3.2 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 37

6.3.3 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 38

6.4 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country 38

6.4.1 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 38

6.4.2 North America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 39

6.4.3 United States 40

6.4.4 Canada 41

7 Europe 42

7.1 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size (2017-2028) 42

7.2 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type 42

7.2.1 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 42

7.2.2 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 43

7.2.3 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

7.3 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application 44

7.3.1 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 44

7.3.2 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 44

7.3.3 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45

7.4 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country 45

7.4.1 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 45

7.4.2 Europe Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 46

7.4.3 Germany 47

7.4.4 France 47

7.4.5 U.K. 48

7.4.6 Italy 48

7.4.7 Russia 49

8 Asia-Pacific 50

8.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size (2017-2028) 50

8.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type 50

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 50

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 51

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51

8.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application 52

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 52

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 52

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53

8.4 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Region 53

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 53

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 54

8.4.3 China 55

8.4.4 Japan 55

8.4.5 South Korea 56

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 56

8.4.7 India 57

8.4.8 Australia 57

9 Latin America 58

9.1 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size (2017-2028) 58

9.2 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type 58

9.2.1 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 58

9.2.2 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 59

9.2.3 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 59

9.3 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application 60

9.3.1 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 60

9.3.2 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 60

9.3.3 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 61

9.4 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country 61

9.4.1 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 61

9.4.2 Latin America Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 62

9.4.3 Mexico 63

9.4.4 Brazil 63

10 Middle East & Africa 64

10.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size (2017-2028) 64

10.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type 64

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 64

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 65

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 65

10.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application 66

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 66

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 66

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 67

10.4 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country 67

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 67

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Equipment Service Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 68

10.4.3 Turkey 69

10.4.4 Israel 69

10.4.5 Saudi Arabia 70

10.4.6 UAE 70

11 Key Players Profiles 71

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific 71

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details 71

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview 71

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 72

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 74

11.2 Becton Dickinson 74

11.2.1 Becton Dickinson Company Details 75

11.2.2 Becton Dickinson Business Overview 75

11.2.3 Becton Dickinson Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 75

11.2.4 Becton Dickinson Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 76

11.3 Abbott 77

11.3.1 Abbott Company Details 77

11.3.2 Abbott Business Overview 78

11.3.3 Abbott Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 78

11.3.4 Abbott Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 79

11.4 Sartorius 80

11.4.1 Sartorius Company Details 80

11.4.2 Sartorius Business Overview 81

11.4.3 Sartorius Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 81

11.4.4 Sartorius Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 82

11.5 Avantor 82

11.5.1 Avantor Company Details 83

11.5.2 Avantor Business Overview 83

11.5.3 Avantor Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 84

11.5.4 Avantor Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 85

11.6 Siemens Healthcare 85

11.6.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details 85

11.6.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview 86

11.6.3 Siemens Healthcare Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 86

11.6.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 87

11.7 Mettler Toledo 88

11.7.1 Mettler Toledo Company Details 88

11.7.2 Mettler Toledo Business Overview 89

11.7.3 Mettler Toledo Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 89

11.7.4 Mettler Toledo Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 90

11.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories 91

11.8.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details 91

11.8.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview 92

11.8.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 92

11.8.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 93

11.9 PerkinElmer 94

11.9.1 PerkinElmer Company Details 94

11.9.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview 95

11.9.3 PerkinElmer Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 95

11.9.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 96

11.10 Agilent Technologies 97

11.10.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details 97

11.10.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview 98

11.10.3 Agilent Technologies Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 98

11.10.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 99

11.11 Beckman Coulter 100

11.11.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details 100

11.11.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview 101

11.11.3 Beckman Coulter Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 101

11.11.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 103

11.11.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development 104

11.12 Ohaus 104

11.12.1 Ohaus Company Details 104

11.12.2 Ohaus Business Overview 104

11.12.3 Ohaus Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 105

11.12.4 Ohaus Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 106

11.13 Shimadzu 107

11.13.1 Shimadzu Company Details 107

11.13.2 Shimadzu Business Overview 108

11.13.3 Shimadzu Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 108

11.13.4 Shimadzu Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 109

11.14 Eppendorf 110

11.14.1 Eppendorf Company Details 110

11.14.2 Eppendorf Business Overview 111

11.14.3 Eppendorf Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 111

11.14.4 Eppendorf Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 112

11.15 A&D 113

11.15.1 A&D Company Details 113

11.15.2 A&D Business Overview 114

11.15.3 A&D Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 114

11.15.4 A&D Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 115

11.16 Techcomp (Precisa) 115

11.16.1 Techcomp (Precisa) Company Details 116

11.16.2 Techcomp (Precisa) Business Overview 116

11.16.3 Techcomp (Precisa) Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 116

11.16.4 Techcomp (Precisa) Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 118

11.17 DWK Life Sciences 118

11.17.1 DWK Life Sciences Company Details 119

11.17.2 DWK Life Sciences Business Overview 119

11.17.3 DWK Life Sciences Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 119

11.17.4 DWK Life Sciences Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 121

11.18 Bruker 121

11.18.1 Bruker Company Details 121

11.18.2 Bruker Business Overview 122

11.18.3 Bruker Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 122

11.18.4 Bruker Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 123

11.19 Adam Equipment 123

11.19.1 Adam Equipment Company Details 124

11.19.2 Adam Equipment Business Overview 124

11.19.3 Adam Equipment Laboratory Equipment Service Introduction 124

11.19.4 Adam Equipment Revenue in Laboratory Equipment Service Business (2017-2022) 126

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 127

13 Appendix 128

13.1 Research Methodology 128

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 128

13.1.2 Data Source 131

13.2 Disclaimer 134

13.3 Author Details 134

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/371147/laboratory-equipment-service

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States