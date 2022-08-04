2022 Effect Pigments Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Effect Pigments market was valued at 2893.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Effect pigments are embedded in coatings and paints to change the hue or gloss level and to give the target object a certain texture. Unlike classic pigments, effect pigments are flaky. The gloss effect is caused by reflection or interference and not the typical scattering.They are used in a variety of applications including coatings, personal care products, packaging plastics, inks and many other applications. Effect pigments are used whenever a soft shine, a satin luster or a brilliant metallic appearance are desired. Effect Pigments are metal based pigments and mica (pearl) based pigments. Specialty Metallic Pigments are also widely utilized in other expanding end-use industries such as packaging, cosmetics and printing inks, particularly in emerging economies.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Natural Mineral Pigments

Artificial Mineral Pigments

By Applications:

Coatings

Inks

Plastics

Cosmetics

