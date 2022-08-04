Medical Power Supply Devices Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Power Supply Devices market size is estimated to be worth US$ 955.36 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,459.98 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Medical Power Supply Devices production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Medical Power Supply Devices by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Advanced Energy

Powerbox (Cosel Co)

Delta Electronics

MEAN WELL

XP Power

TDK

Astrodyne TDI

SL Power

Inventus Power

SynQor

CUI Inc

RECOM Power

GlobTek

Cincon Electronics Co

Shenzhen Megmeet Electric

MORNSUN

Fuhua Electronic

Friwo

Enedo

Arch Electronics Corp

Medical Power Supply Devices Market Segment by Type

AC-DC Power Supply Device

DC-DC Power Supply Device

Medical Power Supply Devices Market Segment by Application

Diagnostic Equipment

Dental Equipment

Emergency Medical Equipment

Monitoring Equipment

Others

The report on the Medical Power Supply Devices market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China Mainland

China Taiwan

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Medical Power Supply Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medical Power Supply Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Power Supply Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Power Supply Devices with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Power Supply Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Medical Power Supply Devices Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 AC-DC Power Supply Device 4

1.2.3 DC-DC Power Supply Device 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Diagnostic Equipment 7

1.3.3 Dental Equipment 8

1.3.4 Emergency Medical Equipment 9

1.3.5 Monitoring Equipment 9

1.3.6 Others 10

1.4 Study Objectives 11

1.5 Years Considered 11

2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production 13

2.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028) 13

2.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 13

2.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production by Region 16

2.3.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 16

2.3.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.4 North America 19

2.5 Europe 19

2.6 China Mainland 20

2.7 China Taiwan 20

2.8 Japan 21

3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 22

3.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 22

3.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 23

3.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 24

3.4 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Region 25

3.4.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022) 25

3.4.2 Global Sales Medical Power Supply Devices by Region (2023-2028) 26

3.5 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Region 27

3.5.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 27

3.5.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 28

3.6 North America 29

3.7 Europe 30

3.8 Asia-Pacific 31

3.9 Latin America 32

3.10 Middle East & Africa 33

4 Competition by Manufacturers 35

4.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Production Capacity by Manufacturers 35

4.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Manufacturers 37

4.2.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.2.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Manufacturers 39

4.3.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.3.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue in 2021 41

4.4 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 42

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 42

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 42

4.5.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 43

4.5.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 45

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 47

5 Market Size by Type 49

5.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Type 49

5.1.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.1.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 49

5.1.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49

5.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Type 51

5.2.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 51

5.2.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 51

5.2.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51

5.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Price by Type 52

5.3.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Price by Type (2017-2022) 52

5.3.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 53

6 Market Size by Application 54

6.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Application 54

6.1.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 54

6.1.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 54

6.1.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 55

6.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Application 56

6.2.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 56

6.2.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 57

6.2.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 57

6.3 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Price by Application 58

6.3.1 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Price by Application (2017-2022) 58

6.3.2 Global Medical Power Supply Devices Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 59

7 North America 60

7.1 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Type 60

7.1.1 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Type (2017-2028) 60

7.1.2 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 61

7.2 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Application 62

7.2.1 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Application (2017-2028) 62

7.2.2 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 63

7.3 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Country 65

7.3.1 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Country (2017-2028) 65

7.3.2 North America Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 66

7.3.3 United States 67

7.3.4 Canada 67

8 Europe 68

8.1 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Type 68

8.1.1 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Type (2017-2028) 68

8.1.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 69

8.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Application 70

8.2.1 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Application (2017-2028) 70

8.2.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 71

8.3 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Country 73

8.3.1 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Country (2017-2028) 73

8.3.2 Europe Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 74

8.3.3 Germany 76

8.3.4 France 76

8.3.5 U.K. 77

8.3.6 Italy 77

8.3.7 Russia 78

9 Asia Pacific 79

9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Type 79

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Type (2017-2028) 79

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 80

9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Application 81

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Application (2017-2028) 81

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 82

9.3 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Region 84

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Region (2017-2028) 84

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 85

9.3.3 China 87

9.3.4 Japan 87

9.3.5 South Korea 88

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 88

9.3.7 India 89

9.3.8 Australia 89

10 Latin America 90

10.1 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Type 90

10.1.1 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Type (2017-2028) 90

10.1.2 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 91

10.2 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Application 92

10.2.1 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Application (2017-2028) 92

10.2.2 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 93

10.3 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Country 95

10.3.1 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Country (2017-2028) 95

10.3.2 Latin America Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 96

10.3.3 Mexico 97

10.3.4 Brazil 98

11 Middle East and Africa 99

11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Type 99

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Type (2017-2028) 99

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 100

11.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Application 101

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Application (2017-2028) 101

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 102

11.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Market Size by Country 104

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Sales by Country (2017-2028) 104

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Power Supply Devices Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 105

11.3.3 Saudi Arabia 107

11.3.4 UAE 107

11.3.5 Egypt 108

11.3.6 South Africa 108

12 Corporate Profile 109

12.1 Advanced Energy 109

12.1.1 Advanced Energy Corporation Information 109

12.1.2 Advanced Energy Overview 109

12.1.3 Advanced Energy Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

12.1.4 Advanced Energy Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110

12.1.5 Advanced Energy Recent Developments 113

12.2 Powerbox (Cosel Co) 113

12.2.1 Powerbox (Cosel Co) Corporation Information 113

12.2.2 Powerbox (Cosel Co) Overview 114

12.2.3 Powerbox (Cosel Co) Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.2.4 Powerbox (Cosel Co) Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 115

12.2.5 Powerbox (Cosel Co) Recent Developments 116

12.3 Delta Electronics 116

12.3.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information 116

12.3.2 Delta Electronics Overview 117

12.3.3 Delta Electronics Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.3.4 Delta Electronics Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 118

12.4 MEAN WELL 118

12.4.1 MEAN WELL Corporation Information 118

12.4.2 MEAN WELL Overview 119

12.4.3 MEAN WELL Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119

12.4.4 MEAN WELL Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120

12.5 XP Power 121

12.5.1 XP Power Corporation Information 121

12.5.2 XP Power Overview 121

12.5.3 XP Power Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.5.4 XP Power Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 122

12.5.5 XP Power Recent Developments 123

12.6 TDK 124

12.6.1 TDK Corporation Information 124

12.6.2 TDK Overview 125

12.6.3 TDK Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

12.6.4 TDK Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 126

12.6.5 TDK Recent Developments 128

12.7 Astrodyne TDI 128

12.7.1 Astrodyne TDI Corporation Information 128

12.7.2 Astrodyne TDI Overview 128

12.7.3 Astrodyne TDI Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.7.4 Astrodyne TDI Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129

12.7.5 Astrodyne TDI Recent Developments 130

12.8 SL Power 130

12.8.1 SL Power Corporation Information 130

12.8.2 SL Power Overview 131

12.8.3 SL Power Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132

12.8.4 SL Power Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 132

12.8.5 SL Power Recent Developments 133

12.9 Inventus Power 133

12.9.1 Inventus Power Corporation Information 133

12.9.2 Inventus Power Overview 134

12.9.3 Inventus Power Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 134

12.9.4 Inventus Power Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 134

12.10 SynQor 135

12.10.1 SynQor Corporation Information 135

12.10.2 SynQor Overview 136

12.10.3 SynQor Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136

12.10.4 SynQor Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 137

12.11 CUI Inc 138

12.11.1 CUI Inc Corporation Information 138

12.11.2 CUI Inc Overview 138

12.11.3 CUI Inc Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139

12.11.4 CUI Inc Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 139

12.11.5 CUI Inc Recent Developments 140

12.12 RECOM Power 140

12.12.1 RECOM Power Corporation Information 140

12.12.2 RECOM Power Overview 141

12.12.3 RECOM Power Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141

12.12.4 RECOM Power Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142

12.12.5 RECOM Power Recent Developments 144

12.13 GlobTek 144

12.13.1 GlobTek Corporation Information 144

12.13.2 GlobTek Overview 145

12.13.3 GlobTek Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145

12.13.4 GlobTek Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 145

12.14 Cincon Electronics Co 147

12.14.1 Cincon Electronics Co Corporation Information 147

12.14.2 Cincon Electronics Co Overview 147

12.14.3 Cincon Electronics Co Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

12.14.4 Cincon Electronics Co Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 148

12.15 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric 149

12.15.1 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Corporation Information 149

12.15.2 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Overview 150

12.15.3 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 151

12.15.4 Shenzhen Megmeet Electric Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 151

12.16 MORNSUN 152

12.16.1 MORNSUN Corporation Information 152

12.16.2 MORNSUN Overview 152

12.16.3 MORNSUN Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 153

12.16.4 MORNSUN Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 153

12.17 Fuhua Electronic 155

12.17.1 Fuhua Electronic Corporation Information 155

12.17.2 Fuhua Electronic Overview 155

12.17.3 Fuhua Electronic Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 156

12.17.4 Fuhua Electronic Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 156

12.18 Friwo 157

12.18.1 Friwo Corporation Information 157

12.18.2 Friwo Overview 157

12.18.3 Friwo Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 158

12.18.4 Friwo Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 158

12.19 Enedo 159

12.19.1 Enedo Corporation Information 159

12.19.2 Enedo Overview 160

12.19.3 Enedo Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 160

12.19.4 Enedo Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 160

12.19.5 Enedo Recent Developments 163

12.20 Arch Electronics Corp 163

12.20.1 Arch Electronics Corp Corporation Information 163

12.20.2 Arch Electronics Corp Overview 164

12.20.3 Arch Electronics Corp Medical Power Supply Devices Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 164

12.20.4 Arch Electronics Corp Medical Power Supply Devices Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 164

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 166

13.1 Medical Power Supply Devices Industry Chain Analysis 166

13.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Key Raw Materials 166

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 166

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 167

13.3 Medical Power Supply Devices Sales and Marketing 167

13.3.1 Medical Power Supply Devices Sales Channels 167

13.3.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Distributors 168

13.4 Medical Power Supply Devices Customers 169

14 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Dynamics 170

14.1.1 Medical Power Supply Devices Industry Trends 170

14.1.2 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Drivers 170

14.1.3 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Challenges 171

14.1.4 Medical Power Supply Devices Market Restraints 171

15 Key Findings in the Global Medical Power Supply Devices Study 172

16 Appendix 174

16.1 Research Methodology 174

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 174

16.1.2 Data Source 177

16.2 Author Details 179

16.3 Disclaimer 180

