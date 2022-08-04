2022 Behentrimonium Chloride Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Behentrimonium Chloride market was valued at 63.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Behentrimonium chloride (BTAC), where the alkyl fatty chain consists primarily of a behenic radical (C22), is a quaternary ammonium salt, which is mainly used as softening and anti-static agents for hair rinses and conditioners, etc.Chinese economic presented downward trend in the past few years, and the international economic situation is complicated, considering the macro economy development status, there will be many uncertainties for behentrimonium chloride in the coming years. Evonik, Clariant, Thor, KCI and so on are the major manufacturers of behentrimonium chloride for the time being.

By Market Verdors:

Clariant

Evonik Industries

KCI Limited

Thor Personal Care

Croda International Plc

KAO Corporation

Miwon Commercial

Feixiang Group, Solvay

Shan Dong Paini Chemical

Suzhou Wedo Chemicals

Rugao Wanli Chemical

Nanjing Wuniu

By Types:

Behentrimonium Chloride 80%

Behentrimonium Chloride 70%

By Applications:

Hair Conditioner

Shampoos

