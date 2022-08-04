POM Resins Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global POM Resins Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global POM Resins market size is estimated to be worth US$ 45.56 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 60.23 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global POM Resins Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DuPont

MEP

Polyplastics

Celanese

BASF

Asahi Kasei

LyondellBasell

Kolon Plastics

Yunnan Yuntianhua

ZHCC

POM Resins Market Segment by Type

Homopolymer Type

Copolymer Type

POM Resins Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Mechanic Equipment

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

The report on the POM Resins market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global POM Resins consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of POM Resins market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global POM Resins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the POM Resins with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of POM Resins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 POM RESINS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF POM RESINS 1

1.2 POM RESINS SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY TYPE: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 HOMOPOLYMER TYPE 3

1.2.3 COPOLYMER TYPE 3

1.3 POM RESINS SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 3

1.3.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION: 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 AUTOMOTIVE 4

1.3.3 MECHANIC EQUIPMENT 5

1.3.4 ELECTRONICS 6

1.3.5 CONSUMER GOODS 6

1.3.6 OTHERS 7

1.4 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH PROSPECTS 7

1.4.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS REVENUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 7

1.4.2 GLOBAL POM RESINS PRODUCTION ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 9

1.5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE BY REGION 9

1.5.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS MARKET SIZE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 10

1.5.2 NORTH AMERICA POM RESINS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 11

1.5.3 EUROPE POM RESINS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 12

1.5.4 CHINA POM RESINS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 13

1.5.5 JAPAN POM RESINS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 14

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 15

2.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS PRODUCTION CAPACITY MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 15

2.2 GLOBAL POM RESINS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 17

2.3 POM RESINS MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 19

2.4 GLOBAL POM RESINS AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 20

2.5 MANUFACTURERS POM RESINS HEADQUARTER, AREA SERVED, PRODUCT TYPE 21

2.6 POM RESINS MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 22

2.6.1 POM RESINS MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 22

2.6.2 GLOBAL 5 LARGEST POM RESINS PLAYERS MARKET SHARE BY REVENUE 24

2.6.3 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 24

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 25

3.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF POM RESINS MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 25

3.2 GLOBAL POM RESINS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY REGION (2017-2022) 26

3.3 GLOBAL POM RESINS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 27

3.4 NORTH AMERICA POM RESINS PRODUCTION 28

3.4.1 NORTH AMERICA POM RESINS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 28

3.4.2 NORTH AMERICA POM RESINS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 28

3.5 EUROPE POM RESINS PRODUCTION 29

3.5.1 EUROPE POM RESINS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 29

3.5.2 EUROPE POM RESINS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 29

3.6 CHINA POM RESINS PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 30

3.6.1 CHINA POM RESINS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 30

3.6.2 CHINA POM RESINS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 31

3.7 JAPAN POM RESINS PRODUCTION (2017-2022) 32

3.7.1 JAPAN POM RESINS PRODUCTION GROWTH RATE (2017-2022) 32

3.7.2 JAPAN POM RESINS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 32

4 POM RESINS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 34

4.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 34

4.1.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 34

4.1.2 GLOBAL POM RESINS CONSUMPTION MARKET SHARE BY REGION 34

4.2 NORTH AMERICA 35

4.2.1 NORTH AMERICA POM RESINS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 36

4.2.2 U.S. 37

4.2.3 CANADA 38

4.3 EUROPE 39

4.3.1 EUROPE POM RESINS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 39

4.3.2 GERMANY 41

4.3.3 FRANCE 42

4.3.4 U.K. 43

4.3.5 ITALY 44

4.3.6 RUSSIA 45

4.4 ASIA PACIFIC 46

4.4.1 ASIA PACIFIC POM RESINS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 46

4.4.2 CHINA 47

4.4.3 JAPAN 48

4.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 49

4.4.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 50

4.4.6 INDIA 51

4.5 LATIN AMERICA 52

4.5.1 LATIN AMERICA POM RESINS CONSUMPTION BY COUNTRY 52

4.5.2 MEXICO 53

4.5.3 BRAZIL 54

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 55

5.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 55

5.2 GLOBAL POM RESINS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 56

5.3 GLOBAL POM RESINS PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 57

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 58

6.1 GLOBAL POM RESINS PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 58

6.2 GLOBAL POM RESINS REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 59

6.3 GLOBAL POM RESINS PRICE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 61

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 62

7.1 DUPONT 62

7.1.1 DUPONT POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 62

7.1.2 DUPONT POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 62

7.1.3 DUPONT POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 63

7.1.4 DUPONT MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 64

7.1.5 DUPONT RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 65

7.2 MEP 65

7.2.1 MEP POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 65

7.2.2 MEP POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 66

7.2.3 MEP POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 67

7.2.4 MEP MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 67

7.2.5 MEP RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 68

7.3 POLYPLASTICS 68

7.3.1 POLYPLASTICS POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 68

7.3.2 POLYPLASTICS POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 69

7.3.3 POLYPLASTICS POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 69

7.3.4 POLYPLASTICS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 70

7.3.5 POLYPLASTICS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 70

7.4 CELANESE 71

7.4.1 CELANESE POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 71

7.4.2 CELANESE POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 71

7.4.3 CELANESE POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 72

7.4.4 CELANESE MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 73

7.4.5 CELANESE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 73

7.5 BASF 74

7.5.1 BASF POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 74

7.5.2 BASF POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 75

7.5.3 BASF POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 77

7.5.4 BASF MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 77

7.5.5 BASF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 78

7.6 ASAHI KASEI 79

7.6.1 ASAHI KASEI POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 79

7.6.2 ASAHI KASEI POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 79

7.6.3 ASAHI KASEI POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 81

7.6.4 ASAHI KASEI MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 81

7.6.5 ASAHI KASEI RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 83

7.7 LYONDELLBASELL 83

7.7.1 LYONDELLBASELL POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 83

7.7.2 LYONDELLBASELL POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 84

7.7.3 LYONDELLBASELL POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 84

7.7.4 LYONDELLBASELL MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 85

7.7.5 LYONDELLBASELL RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 86

7.8 KOLON PLASTICS 86

7.8.1 KOLON PLASTICS POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 86

7.8.2 KOLON PLASTICS POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 86

7.8.3 KOLON PLASTICS POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 88

7.8.4 KOLON PLASTICS MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 88

7.8.5 KOLON PLASTICS RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 89

7.9 YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA 89

7.9.1 YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 89

7.9.2 YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 90

7.9.3 YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 91

7.9.4 YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 92

7.9.5 YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 92

7.10 ZHCC 93

7.10.1 ZHCC POM RESINS CORPORATION INFORMATION 93

7.10.2 ZHCC POM RESINS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 93

7.10.3 ZHCC POM RESINS PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 94

7.10.4 ZHCC MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 95

7.10.5 ZHCC RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 96

8 POM RESINS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 97

8.1 POM RESINS KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 97

8.1.1 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 97

8.2 PROPORTION OF MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 98

8.3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF POM RESINS 99

8.4 POM RESINS INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 100

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 101

9.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 101

9.2 POM RESINS DISTRIBUTORS LIST 101

9.3 POM RESINS CUSTOMERS 102

10 POM RESINS MARKET DYNAMICS 103

10.1 POM RESINS INDUSTRY TRENDS 103

10.2 POM RESINS MARKET DRIVERS 103

10.3 POM RESINS MARKET CHALLENGES 104

10.4 POM RESINS MARKET RESTRAINTS 104

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 105

11.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF POM RESINS BY REGION (2023-2028) 105

11.2 NORTH AMERICA POM RESINS PRODUCTION FORECAST (2023-2028) 106

11.3 EUROPE POM RESINS PRODUCTION FORECAST (2023-2028) 107

11.4 CHINA POM RESINS PRODUCTION FORECAST (2023-2028) 108

11.5 JAPAN POM RESINS PRODUCTION FORECAST (2023-2028) 109

12 CONSUMPTION FORECAST 110

12.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS OF POM RESINS 110

12.2 NORTH AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF POM RESINS BY COUNTRY 110

12.3 EUROPE MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF POM RESINS BY COUNTRY 111

12.4 ASIA PACIFIC MARKET FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF POM RESINS BY REGION 111

12.5 LATIN AMERICA FORECASTED CONSUMPTION OF POM RESINS BY COUNTRY 112

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 113

13.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY TYPE (2023-2028) 113

13.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF POM RESINS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 113

13.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF POM RESINS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 114

13.1.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF POM RESINS BY TYPE (2023-2028) 114

13.2 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 115

13.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF POM RESINS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 115

13.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF POM RESINS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 116

13.2.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF POM RESINS BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 117

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 118

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 120

15.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 120

15.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 120

15.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 121

15.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 123

15.2 DATA SOURCE 124

15.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 124

15.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 125

15.3 AUTHOR LIST 127

15.4 DISCLAIMER 127

