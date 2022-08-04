2022 Ethylhexylglycerin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ethylhexylglycerin market was valued at 139.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethylhexylglycerin, or octoxyglycerin, is a glyceryl ether that is commonly used as part of a preservative system in cosmetic preparations.Ethylhexylglycerin is a globally approved, versatile and multifunctional additive as well as a very effective deodorant active. As an emollient and mild-humectant it improves the skin feel of cosmetic formulations. It reliably inhibits the growth and multiplication of odour-causing bacteria, while at the same time not affecting the beneficial skin flora. Additionally, it can boost the efficacy of traditional preservatives and acts as an antimicrobial stabiliser in combination with Others cosmetic ingredients.

The United States, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea are the major Ethylhexylglycerin manufacturing regions in the world. China account for nearly 50% of global production. In 2019, the Schulke & Mayr sales revenue of Ethylhexylglycerin accounted for 20% of the world`s share. And the top five players accounted for about 55% of the world`s revenue share. Personal Care is the main downstream of Ethylhexylglycerin, which accounted for about 45% of total consumption in 2019, followed by cosmetic applications, with 40% market share. Purity 99% account for a share of 90% in 2020.

