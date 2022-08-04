Waste Heat Recovery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waste Heat Recovery in global, including the following market information:

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)

Global top five Waste Heat Recovery companies in 2020 (%)

The global Waste Heat Recovery market was valued at 28250 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 31410 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

We Surveyed has surveyed the Waste Heat Recovery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Over 7MW

Below 1MW

1MW-3MW

3MW-7MW

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Cement

Steel

Petroleum Refining

Chemical

Other

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waste Heat Recovery revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waste Heat Recovery revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Waste Heat Recovery sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Waste Heat Recovery sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kawasaki

Sinoma Energy Conservation

Kesen Kenen

Boustead International Heaters

CITIC Heavy Industries

Thermax

Lingda Group

Ormat

Turboden

Exergy International

Enertime

ElectraTherm

E-Rational

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waste Heat Recovery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by MW Capacity

1.2.2 Market by Industry

1.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waste Heat Recovery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waste Heat Recovery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waste Heat Recovery Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waste Heat Recovery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waste Heat Recovery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waste Heat Recovery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waste Heat Recovery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waste Heat Recovery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Gl

