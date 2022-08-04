Global Electronic Fuzes Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Electronic Fuzes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Fuzes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Mortar Fuzes
Artillery Fuzes
Rocket and Missile Fuzes
Aircraft Fuzes
Others
Segment by Application
Civil Applications
Military Applications
Other Applications
By Company
L3 Technologies
Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman)
Kaman
Expal (Maxam Group)
JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH
Reutech
DIXI Microtechniques
Sandeep Metalcraft
Reshef Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
India
Israel
South Africa
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Fuzes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Mortar Fuzes
1.2.3 Artillery Fuzes
1.2.4 Rocket and Missile Fuzes
1.2.5 Aircraft Fuzes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Civil Applications
1.3.3 Military Applications
1.3.4 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Fuzes Production
2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 India
2.7 Israel
2.8 South Africa
3 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Gl
