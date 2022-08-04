Global Electronic Fuzes Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Electronic Fuzes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Fuzes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Mortar Fuzes

Artillery Fuzes

Rocket and Missile Fuzes

Aircraft Fuzes

Others

Segment by Application

Civil Applications

Military Applications

Other Applications

By Company

L3 Technologies

Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman)

Kaman

Expal (Maxam Group)

JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH

Reutech

DIXI Microtechniques

Sandeep Metalcraft

Reshef Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

India

Israel

South Africa

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Fuzes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mortar Fuzes

1.2.3 Artillery Fuzes

1.2.4 Rocket and Missile Fuzes

1.2.5 Aircraft Fuzes

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil Applications

1.3.3 Military Applications

1.3.4 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electronic Fuzes Production

2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 India

2.7 Israel

2.8 South Africa

3 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electronic Fuzes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Gl

