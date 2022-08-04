Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, also known as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFC), are a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications, as well as for stationary fuel-cell applications and portable fuel-cell applications. Their distinguishing features include lower temperature/pressure ranges (50 to 100 ?C) and a special proton-conducting polymer electrolyte membrane. PEMFCs generate electricity and operate on the opposite principle to PEM electrolysis, which consumes electricity. They are a leading candidate to replace the aging alkaline fuel-cell technology, which was used in the Space Shuttle.
The global key Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) manufacturers include Plug Power, Ballard, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Hydrogenics, Sunrise Power, Panasonic, Vision Group, Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells, Shenli Hi-Tech, Altergy Systems, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Foresightetc and etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market
In 2020, the global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market size was US$ 804.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5592.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 31.9% during 2021-2027.
Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Scope and Market Size
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Technology, the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market is segmented into
Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen
Cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen
Hydrides
Segment by Application, the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market is segmented into
Transportation
Stationary
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Share Analysis
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) product introduction, recent developments, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Plug Power
Ballard
Nuvera Fuel Cells
Hydrogenics
Sunrise Power
Panasonic
Vision Group
Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells
Shenli Hi-Tech
Altergy Systems
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
Foresight
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Technology
1.2.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Technology
1.2.2 Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen
1.2.3 Cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen
1.2.4 Hydrides
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Stationary
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
