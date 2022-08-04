Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, also known as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFC), are a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications, as well as for stationary fuel-cell applications and portable fuel-cell applications. Their distinguishing features include lower temperature/pressure ranges (50 to 100 ?C) and a special proton-conducting polymer electrolyte membrane. PEMFCs generate electricity and operate on the opposite principle to PEM electrolysis, which consumes electricity. They are a leading candidate to replace the aging alkaline fuel-cell technology, which was used in the Space Shuttle.

The global key Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) manufacturers include Plug Power, Ballard, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Hydrogenics, Sunrise Power, Panasonic, Vision Group, Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells, Shenli Hi-Tech, Altergy Systems, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Foresightetc and etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market

In 2020, the global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market size was US$ 804.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5592.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 31.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Scope and Market Size

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Technology, the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market is segmented into

Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen

Cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen

Hydrides

Segment by Application, the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market is segmented into

Transportation

Stationary

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) Market Share Analysis

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) product introduction, recent developments, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Plug Power

Ballard

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Hydrogenics

Sunrise Power

Panasonic

Vision Group

Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells

Shenli Hi-Tech

Altergy Systems

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Foresight

