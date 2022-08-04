2022 Gum Arabic (E414) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Gum Arabic (E414) market was valued at 426.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gum arabic, also known as acacia gum, chaar gund, char goond, or meska, is a natural gum made of hardened sap taken from two species of the acacia tree; Senegalia (Acacia) senegal and Vachellia (Acacia) seyal.Gum arabic is used primarily in the food industry as a stabilizer. It is edible and has E number E414. Gum arabic is a key ingredient in traditional lithography and is used in printing, paint production, glue, cosmetics and various industrial applications, including viscosity control in inks and in textile industries, although less expensive materials compete with it for many of these roles. While gum arabic is now produced mostly throughout the African Sahel, it is still harvested and used in the Middle East. For example, Arab populations use the natural gum to make a chilled, sweetened, and flavored gelato-like dessert. In this report, we separate the gum arabic (E414) into raw grade gum arabic and refined gum arabic in the data section. At present, the raw grade gum and refined grade gum both are circulated in the market and the end consumers can purchase each kind gum directly. The refined gum players purchase the raw gum from the raw grade gum players and process the refined level and then push the refined gum to the market. In order to avoid duplication of statistics, we separate the gum arabic (E414) into raw grade gum arabic and refined gum arabic in the data section. While, most of the raw grade gum companies acquire the hand-picked gum from the local farmers of Sudan, Chad and other original place.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

Acacia Seyal Gums

Acacia Senegal Gums

By Applications:

Food Industry

Printing Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Gum Arabic (E414) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gum Arabic (E414) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gum Arabic (E414) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Consumption and Market Shar

