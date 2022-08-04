Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Sales Market Report 2021
A distribution board (also known as panelboard, breaker panel, or electric panel) is a component of an electricity supply system that divides an electrical power feed into subsidiary circuits, while providing a protective fuse or circuit breaker for each circuit in a common enclosure. Normally, a main switch, and in recent boards, one or more residual-current devices (RCD) or residual current breakers with overcurrent protection (RCBO), are also incorporated.In the United Kingdom, a distribution board designed for domestic installations is known as a consumer unit.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Market
The global Consumer Units for Home & Building market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Scope and Market Size
The global Consumer Units for Home & Building market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Consumer Units for Home & Building market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Indoor
Outdoor
Segment by Application
Single-family Detached
Single-family Attached
Apartments
Others
The Consumer Units for Home & Building market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Consumer Units for Home & Building market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
ABB Ltd
Eaton Corporation
General Electric
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Hager Group
Legrand
Havells India Ltd
East Coast Power Systems
Industrial Electric Mfg
OEZ
ESL Power Systems
INDU-ELECTRIC Gerber GmbH
Blakley Electrics
NHP Electrical Engineering,
Larsen & Toubro
Arabian Gulf Switchgear
Abunayyan Holding
Table of content
1 Consumer Units for Home & Building Market Overview
1.1 Consumer Units for Home & Building Product Scope
1.2 Consumer Units for Home & Building Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3 Consumer Units for Home & Building Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.4 Consumer Units for Home & Building Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Consumer Units for Home & Building Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Consumer Units for Home & Building Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Consumer Units for Home & Build
