Franchise Merchandise Market Research Report (2022-2028): Key Trends and Opportunities | The Walt Disney Company,Meredith Corporation
Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Franchise Merchandise market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Franchise Merchandise market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period.
The Franchise Merchandise market in the USA. is estimated at USD million in 2022, which currently accounts for a % share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is estimated at USD million in 2022 and holds a % percent.
Entertainment occupied for % of the Franchise Merchandise global market in 2021, and it is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. In terms of product type, Apparels segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.
Global key companies of Franchise Merchandise include The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group and Authentic Brands Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.
By Company
The Walt Disney Company
Meredith Corporation
PVH Corp.
Iconix Brand Group
Authentic Brands Group
Universal Brand Development
Nickelodeon
Major League Baseball
IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)
Sanrio
Sequential Brands Group
Westinghouse
General Motors
National Basketball Association
Electrolux
National Football League
Warner Bros. Consumer Products
The Pokémon Company International
Procter & Gamble
Ferrari
Ralph Lauren
Mattel
Ford Motor Company
BBC Worldwide
The Hershey Company
Stanley Black & Decker
PGA Tour
National Hockey League
Sunkist Growers
WWE
Segment by Type
Apparels
Toys
Accessories
Home Decoration
Software/Video Games
Food and Beverage
Others
Segment by Application
Entertainment
Corporate Trademarks/Brand
Fashion
Sports
Others
This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Franchise Merchandise market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.
Report Chapters
Chapter 1, to describe Franchise Merchandise product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Franchise Merchandise, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Franchise Merchandise from 2019 to 2022.
Chapter 3, the Franchise Merchandise competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.
Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Franchise Merchandise market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.
Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Franchise Merchandise research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
