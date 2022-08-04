Franchise Merchandise Market Research Report (2022-2028): Key Trends and Opportunities | The Walt Disney Company,Meredith Corporation

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Franchise Merchandise market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Franchise Merchandise market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period.

The Franchise Merchandise market in the USA. is estimated at USD million in 2022, which currently accounts for a % share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is estimated at USD million in 2022 and holds a % percent.

Entertainment occupied for % of the Franchise Merchandise global market in 2021, and it is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. In terms of product type, Apparels segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of Franchise Merchandise include The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group and Authentic Brands Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

By Company

The Walt Disney Company

Meredith Corporation

PVH Corp.

Iconix Brand Group

Authentic Brands Group

Universal Brand Development

Nickelodeon

Major League Baseball

IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)

Sanrio

Sequential Brands Group

Westinghouse

General Motors

National Basketball Association

Electrolux

National Football League

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

The Pokémon Company International

Procter & Gamble

Ferrari

Ralph Lauren

Mattel

Ford Motor Company

BBC Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Stanley Black & Decker

PGA Tour

National Hockey League

Sunkist Growers

WWE

Segment by Type

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software/Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Segment by Application

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks/Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Franchise Merchandise market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Franchise Merchandise product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Franchise Merchandise, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Franchise Merchandise from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Franchise Merchandise competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Franchise Merchandise market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Franchise Merchandise research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

