Global and United States Smart Gas Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Smart Gas Scope and Market Size
Smart Gas market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Meter Data Management (MDM)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Geographic Information System (GIS)
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial and Industrial
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
ABB Group
Advanced MRF LLC
Badger Meter Inc.
Capgemini S.A.
CGI Group Inc.
Comverge Inc.
Cyan Technology Ltd.
Elster Group GmbH
Itron Inc.
EnerNOC Inc.
General Electric
Master Meter Inc.
MOXA Inc.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
Quadlogic Meters Canada Inc. (QMC)
Schneider Electric SE
Sensus Metering Systems Inc.
Itron
SmartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH
Southern California Gas Company
Spire Metering Technology
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Meter Data Management (MDM)
1.2.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
1.2.4 Geographic Information System (GIS)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Gas Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial and Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart Gas Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Smart Gas Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Gas Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Smart Gas Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Smart Gas Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Smart Gas Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Smart Gas Market Trends
2.3.2 Smart Gas Market Drivers
2.3.3 Smart Gas Market Challenges
2.3.4 Smart Gas Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Smart Gas Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Smart Gas Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Smart Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Smart Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Gas Revenue
3.4 Global Sm
