Renewable Energy in Canada – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Renewable Energy in Canada industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The renewable energy market consists of the net generation of electricity through renewable sources. It is divided into four segments, these being hydroelectricity, wind energy, solar, biomass and geothermal. The volume of the market is calculated as the net volume of electricity produced through renewable means and the market value has been calculated according to an average of annual non-household power price, or equivalent, excluding taxes and levies. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

– The Canadian renewable energy market had total revenues of $37.3bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% between 2016 and 2020.

– Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 0.0% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 413,996.4 GWh in 2020.

– Hydroelectricity had the highest volume in the Canadian renewable energy market in 2020, with a total of 362,196.8 GWh, equivalent to 87.5% of the market's overall volume.

Scope

