Solar Cells and Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Cells and Modules in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)
Global top five Solar Cells and Modules companies in 2020 (%)
The global Solar Cells and Modules market was valued at 34940 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 48970 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
We Surveyed the Solar Cells and Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Mono-Si Modules
Multi-Si Modules
CdTe Modules
CIGS Modules
A-Si Modules
Others
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
PV Power Station
Commercial
Residential
Others
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solar Cells and Modules revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solar Cells and Modules revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Solar Cells and Modules sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Solar Cells and Modules sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JinkoSolar
LONGi
JA Solar
First Solar
Canadian Solar
Trina Solar
Hanwha Solutions
Risen Energy
Seraphim
SunPower
Chint Electrics
Solargiga
Shunfeng
LG Business Solutions
Jinergy
GCL System
EGing PV
Jolywood
Talesun Solar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Cells and Modules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Cells and Modules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Cells and Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Cells and Modules Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Cells and Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Cells and Modules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Cells and Modules Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Cells and Modules Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Cells and Modules Companies
4 Sig
