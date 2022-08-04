Solar Cells and Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Cells and Modules in global, including the following market information:

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)

Global top five Solar Cells and Modules companies in 2020 (%)

The global Solar Cells and Modules market was valued at 34940 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 48970 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

We Surveyed the Solar Cells and Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Mono-Si Modules

Multi-Si Modules

CdTe Modules

CIGS Modules

A-Si Modules

Others

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

PV Power Station

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solar Cells and Modules revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solar Cells and Modules revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Solar Cells and Modules sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Solar Cells and Modules sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JinkoSolar

LONGi

JA Solar

First Solar

Canadian Solar

Trina Solar

Hanwha Solutions

Risen Energy

Seraphim

SunPower

Chint Electrics

Solargiga

Shunfeng

LG Business Solutions

Jinergy

GCL System

EGing PV

Jolywood

Talesun Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Cells and Modules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solar Cells and Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Cells and Modules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solar Cells and Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solar Cells and Modules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solar Cells and Modules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solar Cells and Modules Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Cells and Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Cells and Modules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Cells and Modules Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solar Cells and Modules Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Cells and Modules Companies

4 Sig

