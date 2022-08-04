Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Taxi and Ride-hailing Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Taxi and Ride-hailing Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Taxi and Ride-hailing Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/369051/taxi-ride-hailing-services

Segments Covered in the Report

Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Segment by Type

Online

Offline

Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Segment by Application

Under 25 Years Old

25-34 Years Old

35-44 Years Old

Above 44 Years Old

The report on the Taxi and Ride-hailing Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the Taxi and Ride-hailing Services market player consisting of:

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Ola Cabs

Bolt Technology OÜ

Grab Holdings Inc.

Gett

Yandex N.V.

Cabify España S.L.U.

Meituan Inc.

Hailo

Easy Taxi

LeCab

Bitaksi

GoCatch

Ingogo

Frequen

–Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Taxi and Ride-hailing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Taxi and Ride-hailing Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Taxi and Ride-hailing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Uber Technologies Inc.

7.1.1 Uber Technologies Inc. Company Details

7.1.2 Uber Technologies Inc. Business Overview

7.1.3 Uber Technologies Inc. Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.1.4 Uber Technologies Inc. Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Uber Technologies Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Lyft Inc.

7.2.1 Lyft Inc. Company Details

7.2.2 Lyft Inc. Business Overview

7.2.3 Lyft Inc. Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.2.4 Lyft Inc. Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Lyft Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

7.3.1 Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Company Details

7.3.2 Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Business Overview

7.3.3 Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.3.4 Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Recent Development

7.4 Ola Cabs

7.4.1 Ola Cabs Company Details

7.4.2 Ola Cabs Business Overview

7.4.3 Ola Cabs Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.4.4 Ola Cabs Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Ola Cabs Recent Development

7.5 Bolt Technology OÜ

7.5.1 Bolt Technology OÜ Company Details

7.5.2 Bolt Technology OÜ Business Overview

7.5.3 Bolt Technology OÜ Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.5.4 Bolt Technology OÜ Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Bolt Technology OÜ Recent Development

7.6 Grab Holdings Inc.

7.6.1 Grab Holdings Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 Grab Holdings Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 Grab Holdings Inc. Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.6.4 Grab Holdings Inc. Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Grab Holdings Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Gett

7.7.1 Gett Company Details

7.7.2 Gett Business Overview

7.7.3 Gett Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.7.4 Gett Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Gett Recent Development

7.8 Yandex N.V.

7.8.1 Yandex N.V. Company Details

7.8.2 Yandex N.V. Business Overview

7.8.3 Yandex N.V. Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.8.4 Yandex N.V. Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Yandex N.V. Recent Development

7.9 Cabify España S.L.U.

7.9.1 Cabify España S.L.U. Company Details

7.9.2 Cabify España S.L.U. Business Overview

7.9.3 Cabify España S.L.U. Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.9.4 Cabify España S.L.U. Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Cabify España S.L.U. Recent Development

7.10 Meituan Inc.

7.10.1 Meituan Inc. Company Details

7.10.2 Meituan Inc. Business Overview

7.10.3 Meituan Inc. Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.10.4 Meituan Inc. Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Meituan Inc. Recent Development

7.11 Hailo

7.11.1 Hailo Company Details

7.11.2 Hailo Business Overview

7.11.3 Hailo Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.11.4 Hailo Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Hailo Recent Development

7.12 Easy Taxi

7.12.1 Easy Taxi Company Details

7.12.2 Easy Taxi Business Overview

7.12.3 Easy Taxi Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.12.4 Easy Taxi Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Easy Taxi Recent Development

7.13 LeCab

7.13.1 LeCab Company Details

7.13.2 LeCab Business Overview

7.13.3 LeCab Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.13.4 LeCab Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 LeCab Recent Development

7.14 Bitaksi

7.14.1 Bitaksi Company Details

7.14.2 Bitaksi Business Overview

7.14.3 Bitaksi Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.14.4 Bitaksi Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Bitaksi Recent Development

7.15 GoCatch

7.15.1 GoCatch Company Details

7.15.2 GoCatch Business Overview

7.15.3 GoCatch Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.15.4 GoCatch Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 GoCatch Recent Development

7.16 Ingogo

7.16.1 Ingogo Company Details

7.16.2 Ingogo Business Overview

7.16.3 Ingogo Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.16.4 Ingogo Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Ingogo Recent Development

7.17 Frequen

7.17.1 Frequen Company Details

7.17.2 Frequen Business Overview

7.17.3 Frequen Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Introduction

7.17.4 Frequen Revenue in Taxi and Ride-hailing Services Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Frequen Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/369051/taxi-ride-hailing-services

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States