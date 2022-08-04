Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The Emergency Lighting Inverters market covers Single Phase, Three Phase, etc. The typical players include Signify (Cooper Lighting), Hubbell, Vertiv, ABB, Acuity Brands, Perfect Power Systems, Controlled Power, Staco Energy, etc. The Emergency Lighting Inverter converts DC battery power to standard AC voltages to provide back-up for lighting systems in the event of an emergency. Some inverters also provide continuous, filtered power for many styles of lighting and is often referred to as a ?UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) for emergency lighting?. Emergency lighting inverters are designed to be used in many applications that can also go beyond emergency lighting applications.

In the North American market, the main Emergency Lighting Inverters players include Signify (Cooper Lighting), Hubbell, Vertiv, etc. The top three Emergency Lighting Inverters players account for approximately 46% of the total market. USA is the largest consumer market for Emergency Lighting Inverters, accounting for about 90%, followed by Canada and Mexico. In terms of type, Single Phase is the largest segment, with a share about 83%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential, followed by Commercial.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Market

In 2020, the global Emergency Lighting Inverters market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Scope and Market Size

Emergency Lighting Inverters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emergency Lighting Inverters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Emergency Lighting Inverters market is segmented into

Single Phase Emergency Lighting Inverters

Three Phase Emergency Lighting Inverters

Segment by Application, the Emergency Lighting Inverters market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Share Analysis

Emergency Lighting Inverters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Emergency Lighting Inverters product introduction, recent developments, Emergency Lighting Inverters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Signify (Cooper Lighting)

Hubbell

Vertiv

ABB

Acuity Brands

Perfect Power Systems

Controlled Power

Staco Energy

Myers Emergency Power Systems

Online Power

Go2Power

DSP Manufacturing (DSPM)

Standard Products Inc.

Beghelli

LVS Controls

IEP Systems Inc.

