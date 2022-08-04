Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
The Emergency Lighting Inverters market covers Single Phase, Three Phase, etc. The typical players include Signify (Cooper Lighting), Hubbell, Vertiv, ABB, Acuity Brands, Perfect Power Systems, Controlled Power, Staco Energy, etc. The Emergency Lighting Inverter converts DC battery power to standard AC voltages to provide back-up for lighting systems in the event of an emergency. Some inverters also provide continuous, filtered power for many styles of lighting and is often referred to as a ?UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) for emergency lighting?. Emergency lighting inverters are designed to be used in many applications that can also go beyond emergency lighting applications.
In the North American market, the main Emergency Lighting Inverters players include Signify (Cooper Lighting), Hubbell, Vertiv, etc. The top three Emergency Lighting Inverters players account for approximately 46% of the total market. USA is the largest consumer market for Emergency Lighting Inverters, accounting for about 90%, followed by Canada and Mexico. In terms of type, Single Phase is the largest segment, with a share about 83%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Residential, followed by Commercial.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Market
In 2020, the global Emergency Lighting Inverters market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Scope and Market Size
Emergency Lighting Inverters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emergency Lighting Inverters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Emergency Lighting Inverters market is segmented into
Single Phase Emergency Lighting Inverters
Three Phase Emergency Lighting Inverters
Segment by Application, the Emergency Lighting Inverters market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
Industry
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Share Analysis
Emergency Lighting Inverters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Emergency Lighting Inverters product introduction, recent developments, Emergency Lighting Inverters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Signify (Cooper Lighting)
Hubbell
Vertiv
ABB
Acuity Brands
Perfect Power Systems
Controlled Power
Staco Energy
Myers Emergency Power Systems
Online Power
Go2Power
DSP Manufacturing (DSPM)
Standard Products Inc.
Beghelli
LVS Controls
IEP Systems Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Emergency Lighting Inverters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single Phase Emergency Lighting Inverters
1.2.3 Three Phase Emergency Lighting Inverters
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Emergency Lighting Inverters Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Emergency Lighting Inverters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Emergency Lighting Inverters Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Emergency Lighting Inverter
