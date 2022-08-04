Oil and Gas in Turkey – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Oil & Gas in Turkey industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The oil and gas market volume is defined as the total consumption (barrels of oil equivalent) of refined petroleum products and natural gas by end-users in each country. The value of the oil segment reflects the total volume of refined petroleum products, including refinery consumption and losses, multiplied by the hub price of crude oil. The value of the gas segment is calculated as the total volume of natural gas consumed multiplied by the price of natural gas (Henry Hub spot price). The values represent the total revenues available to exploration and production companies from sales of crude oil and natural gas. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

– The Turkish oil and gas drilling market had total revenues of $16.0bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -2.9% between 2016 and 2020.

– Market consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -1.2% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 587.9 million BoE in 2020.

– The value of the Turkish oil and gas market declined by 37.1% in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic depressing demand and leading to the collapse of oil and gas prices.

Scope

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. How do challengers/disruptors strategies or products differ from the leading firms?

7.4. How might COVID-19 affect the competitive landscape?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S.

8.2. Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi

8.3. Lukoil Oil Co.

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

