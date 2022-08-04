Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Industrial MV/HV Inverter is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). The input voltage, output voltage and frequency, and overall power handling depend on the design of the specific device or circuitry. The inverter does not produce any power; the power is provided by the DC source. High and medium voltage inverters usually refer to high-power inverters with voltage levels above 690V.

For the major players of Industrial MV/HV Inverter, ABB maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by Fuji Electric, Yaskawa Electric, Siemens and Danfoss. The Top 5 players accounted for 47% of the Asia Industrial MV/HV Inverter revenue market share in 2019.

China occupied the largest revenue market share with 48.81% in 2019.

In the applications, Oil & Gas and Chemicals Industry were estimated to account for the highest market share of 26% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Market

In 2020, the global Industrial MV and HV Inverter market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Scope and Market Size

Industrial MV and HV Inverter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial MV and HV Inverter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Industrial MV and HV Inverter market is segmented into

Below 3kv Inverter

3-6kv Inverter

6-10kv Inverter

above 10kv Inverter

Segment by Application, the Industrial MV and HV Inverter market is segmented into

Oil & Gas and Chemicals

Power and Power and Energy

Mining

Cement Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial MV and HV Inverter Market Share Analysis

Industrial MV and HV Inverter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial MV and HV Inverter product introduction, recent developments, Industrial MV and HV Inverter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ABB

Fuji Electric

Yaskawa Electric

Siemens

Danfoss

Hiconics

Inovance Technology

Delta Electronics

INVT

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Slanvert

Nidec Industrial Solutions

TECO

TMEIC

Hitachi

Wolong Holding

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial MV and HV Inverter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 3kv Inverter

1.2.3 3-6kv Inverter

1.2.4 6-10kv Inverter

1.2.5 above 10kv Inverter

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas and Chemicals

1.3.3 Power and Power and Energy

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Cement Industry

1.3.6 Metallurgical Industry

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Industrial MV and HV Inverter Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Industrial MV and HV Inverter Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Industrial MV and HV Inverter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Industrial MV and HV Inverter Revenue by Region: 201

