Gambling & Betting Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Gambling & Betting Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Gambling & Betting market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Gambling & Betting market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gambling & Betting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gambling & Betting market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Gambling & Betting Market Segment by Type

Poker

Casino

Social Gaming

Lottery

Sports Betting

Other

Gambling & Betting Market Segment by Application

Online

Offline

The report on the Gambling & Betting market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

888 Holdings

The Stars Group

Paddy Power Betfair

Fortuna Entertainment Group

GVC Holdings

Kindred Group

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Gambling & Betting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gambling & Betting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gambling & Betting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gambling & Betting with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gambling & Betting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Gambling & Betting Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Gambling & Betting Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gambling & Betting Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gambling & Betting Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gambling & Betting Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gambling & Betting Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gambling & Betting Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gambling & Betting Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gambling & Betting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 888 Holdings

7.1.1 888 Holdings Company Details

7.1.2 888 Holdings Business Overview

7.1.3 888 Holdings Gambling & Betting Introduction

7.1.4 888 Holdings Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 888 Holdings Recent Development

7.2 The Stars Group

7.2.1 The Stars Group Company Details

7.2.2 The Stars Group Business Overview

7.2.3 The Stars Group Gambling & Betting Introduction

7.2.4 The Stars Group Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 The Stars Group Recent Development

7.3 Paddy Power Betfair

7.3.1 Paddy Power Betfair Company Details

7.3.2 Paddy Power Betfair Business Overview

7.3.3 Paddy Power Betfair Gambling & Betting Introduction

7.3.4 Paddy Power Betfair Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Paddy Power Betfair Recent Development

7.4 Fortuna Entertainment Group

7.4.1 Fortuna Entertainment Group Company Details

7.4.2 Fortuna Entertainment Group Business Overview

7.4.3 Fortuna Entertainment Group Gambling & Betting Introduction

7.4.4 Fortuna Entertainment Group Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Fortuna Entertainment Group Recent Development

7.5 GVC Holdings

7.5.1 GVC Holdings Company Details

7.5.2 GVC Holdings Business Overview

7.5.3 GVC Holdings Gambling & Betting Introduction

7.5.4 GVC Holdings Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 GVC Holdings Recent Development

7.6 Kindred Group

7.6.1 Kindred Group Company Details

7.6.2 Kindred Group Business Overview

7.6.3 Kindred Group Gambling & Betting Introduction

7.6.4 Kindred Group Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Kindred Group Recent Development

