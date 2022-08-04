Global and China Zero-energy Buildings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Zero-energy Buildings Scope and Market Size
Zero-energy Buildings market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Zero-energy Buildings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Insulation and Glazing
Lighting and Controls
HVAC and Controls
Water Heating
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-residential
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Daikin
Honeywell
GE
Schneider Electric
Siemens Building Technologies
Altura Associates
Zero Energy Systems
altPOWER
Centrosolar America
Danfoss
ertex solartechnik
Canadian Solar
Heliatek
Trina Solar
Wuxi Suntech
Johnson Controls
Masdar
Meritage Homes
Yingli Solar
First Solar
Hanergy Holding Group
SunPower
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Insulation and Glazing
1.2.3 Lighting and Controls
1.2.4 HVAC and Controls
1.2.5 Water Heating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Zero-energy Buildings Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Zero-energy Buildings Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Zero-energy Buildings Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Zero-energy Buildings Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Zero-energy Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Zero-energy Buildings Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Zero-energy Buildings Market Trends
2.3.2 Zero-energy Buildings Market Drivers
2.3.3 Zero-energy Buildings Market Challenges
2.3.4 Zero-energy Buildings Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Zero-energy Buildings Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Zero-energy Buildings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Zero-energy Buildings Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Zero-energy B
