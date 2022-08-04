Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Optical fiber composite overhead ground is an optical fiber unit containing the ground line of power transmission line for communication. It has two functions. One is as the lightning protection line of the transmission line, which provides shielding protection for the anti-lightning discharge of the transmission wire. The other is through the composite optical fiber in the ground, as the transmission of optical signal medium, can transmit audio, video, data and a variety of control signals, the formation of a multi-channel broadband communication network.
The top four global manufacturers of fiber-optic composite overhead ground wires are zongtian technology, fujimura, tokomitsu cable and tefa information, which together account for about 70% of the market share.
Asia Pacific is the main market, accounting for about 60%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market
In 2020, the global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market size was US$ 590.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 761.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Scope and Market Size
Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market is segmented into
Central Tube Structure OPGW
Layer Stranding Structure OPGW
Segment by Application, the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market is segmented into
Below 66KV
66KV?110KV
110KV?220KV
220KV?330KV
330KV?500KV
Above 500KV
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Share Analysis
Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) product introduction, recent developments, Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ZTT
Fujikura
TGC
SDGI
Prysmian Group
Furukawa
LS Cable & System
Jiangsu Hongtu
Taihan
Sichuan Huiyuan
Elsewedy Cables
Tratos
J-Power Systems
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Central Tube Structure OPGW
1.2.3 Layer Stranding Structure OPGW
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Below 66KV
1.3.3 66KV?110KV
1.3.4 110KV?220KV
1.3.5 220KV?330KV
1.3.6 330KV?500KV
1.3.7 Above 500KV
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
