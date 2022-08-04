Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Optical fiber composite overhead ground is an optical fiber unit containing the ground line of power transmission line for communication. It has two functions. One is as the lightning protection line of the transmission line, which provides shielding protection for the anti-lightning discharge of the transmission wire. The other is through the composite optical fiber in the ground, as the transmission of optical signal medium, can transmit audio, video, data and a variety of control signals, the formation of a multi-channel broadband communication network.

The top four global manufacturers of fiber-optic composite overhead ground wires are zongtian technology, fujimura, tokomitsu cable and tefa information, which together account for about 70% of the market share.

Asia Pacific is the main market, accounting for about 60%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6471858/global-optical-ground-wire-2021-2027-676

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market

In 2020, the global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market size was US$ 590.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 761.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Scope and Market Size

Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market is segmented into

Central Tube Structure OPGW

Layer Stranding Structure OPGW

Segment by Application, the Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market is segmented into

Below 66KV

66KV?110KV

110KV?220KV

220KV?330KV

330KV?500KV

Above 500KV

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Share Analysis

Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) product introduction, recent developments, Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ZTT

Fujikura

TGC

SDGI

Prysmian Group

Furukawa

LS Cable & System

Jiangsu Hongtu

Taihan

Sichuan Huiyuan

Elsewedy Cables

Tratos

J-Power Systems

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-optical-ground-wire-2021-2027-676-6471858

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Central Tube Structure OPGW

1.2.3 Layer Stranding Structure OPGW

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Below 66KV

1.3.3 66KV?110KV

1.3.4 110KV?220KV

1.3.5 220KV?330KV

1.3.6 330KV?500KV

1.3.7 Above 500KV

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Glo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-optical-ground-wire-2021-2027-676-6471858

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Central Tube Structure Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Layer Stranding Structure Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

2022-2027 Global and Regional Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

