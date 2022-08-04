Global Power Conversion Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or change the current frequency.

In terms of region, the largest segment of Power Conversion Market would be Asia-Pacific, with a market share of over 47% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 23% of global market.

For applications of Power Conversion Market, Motor Controller is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 44% in 2019. DC Power Source Usage and UPS accounted for about 26% and 18% of global market, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Conversion Market

In 2020, the global Power Conversion market size was US$ 26690 million and it is expected to reach US$ 34630 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Power Conversion Scope and Market Size

Power Conversion market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Conversion market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Power Conversion market is segmented into

12-48 V

48-200 V

200-400 V

Above 400 V

Segment by Application, the Power Conversion market is segmented into

DC Power Source Usage

UPS

Motor Controller

Solar

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Power Conversion Market Share Analysis

Power Conversion market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Power Conversion product introduction, recent developments, Power Conversion sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ABB

Siemens

SMA

Yaskawa

Huawei

Sungrow

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric

Solaredge

Inovance Technology

TBEA

TMEIC

Omron

Fronius

Enphase Energy

KACO

Ingeteam

Kostal

Bestek

NFA

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Power Conversion Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 12-48 V

1.2.3 48-200 V

1.2.4 200-400 V

1.2.5 Above 400 V

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 DC Power Source Usage

1.3.3 UPS

1.3.4 Motor Controller

1.3.5 Solar

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Power Conversion Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Power Conversion Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Power Conversion Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Power Conversion Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Power Conversion Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Power Conversion Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Power Conversion Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Power Conversion Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Power Conversion Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Power Conversion Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Power Conversion Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Power Conversion by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Power Conversion Manufacturers by Sales

