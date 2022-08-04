Global Power Conversion Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or change the current frequency.
In terms of region, the largest segment of Power Conversion Market would be Asia-Pacific, with a market share of over 47% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 23% of global market.
For applications of Power Conversion Market, Motor Controller is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 44% in 2019. DC Power Source Usage and UPS accounted for about 26% and 18% of global market, respectively.
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6518255/global-power-conversion-2021-2027-739
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Conversion Market
In 2020, the global Power Conversion market size was US$ 26690 million and it is expected to reach US$ 34630 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Power Conversion Scope and Market Size
Power Conversion market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Conversion market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Power Conversion market is segmented into
12-48 V
48-200 V
200-400 V
Above 400 V
Segment by Application, the Power Conversion market is segmented into
DC Power Source Usage
UPS
Motor Controller
Solar
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Power Conversion Market Share Analysis
Power Conversion market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Power Conversion product introduction, recent developments, Power Conversion sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ABB
Siemens
SMA
Yaskawa
Huawei
Sungrow
Schneider Electric
Fuji Electric
Solaredge
Inovance Technology
TBEA
TMEIC
Omron
Fronius
Enphase Energy
KACO
Ingeteam
Kostal
Bestek
NFA
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Power Conversion Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 12-48 V
1.2.3 48-200 V
1.2.4 200-400 V
1.2.5 Above 400 V
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 DC Power Source Usage
1.3.3 UPS
1.3.4 Motor Controller
1.3.5 Solar
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Power Conversion Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Power Conversion Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Power Conversion Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Power Conversion Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Power Conversion Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Power Conversion Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Power Conversion Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Power Conversion Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Power Conversion Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Power Conversion Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Power Conversion Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Power Conversion by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Power Conversion Manufacturers by Sales
3.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Digital Power Conversion Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Power Conversion System (PCS) Electrochemical Energy Storage Inverter Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Power Conversion Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version