Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Low-voltage Contactor is an electrically controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit, similar to a relay except with higher current ratings. A contactor is controlled by a circuit which has a much lower power level than the switched circuit.

The Low-voltage Contactor industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and EU.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market

In 2020, the global Low-Voltage Contactor market size was US$ 5340.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6795.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Low-Voltage Contactor Scope and Market Size

Low-Voltage Contactor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low-Voltage Contactor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Low-Voltage Contactor market is segmented into

AC Contactor

DC Contactor

Segment by Application, the Low-Voltage Contactor market is segmented into

Motor Application

Power Switching

Other Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Low-Voltage Contactor Market Share Analysis

Low-Voltage Contactor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Low-Voltage Contactor product introduction, recent developments, Low-Voltage Contactor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Rockwell

Eaton

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

ETI Group

Siemens

Joslyn Clark

Toshiba

ZEZ SILKO

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low-Voltage Contactor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AC Contactor

1.2.3 DC Contactor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Motor Application

1.3.3 Power Switching

1.3.4 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Low-Voltage Contactor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Low-Voltage Contactor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Low-Voltage Contactor by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Low-Voltage Contactor Man

