Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Low-voltage Contactor is an electrically controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit, similar to a relay except with higher current ratings. A contactor is controlled by a circuit which has a much lower power level than the switched circuit.
The Low-voltage Contactor industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and EU.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market
In 2020, the global Low-Voltage Contactor market size was US$ 5340.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6795.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Low-Voltage Contactor Scope and Market Size
Low-Voltage Contactor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low-Voltage Contactor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Low-Voltage Contactor market is segmented into
AC Contactor
DC Contactor
Segment by Application, the Low-Voltage Contactor market is segmented into
Motor Application
Power Switching
Other Applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Low-Voltage Contactor Market Share Analysis
Low-Voltage Contactor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Low-Voltage Contactor product introduction, recent developments, Low-Voltage Contactor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Rockwell
Eaton
ABB
Schneider Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
ETI Group
Siemens
Joslyn Clark
Toshiba
ZEZ SILKO
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Low-Voltage Contactor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 AC Contactor
1.2.3 DC Contactor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Motor Application
1.3.3 Power Switching
1.3.4 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Low-Voltage Contactor Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Low-Voltage Contactor Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Low-Voltage Contactor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Low-Voltage Contactor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Low-Voltage Contactor by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Low-Voltage Contactor Man
