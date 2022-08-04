Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.

The world's major manufacturers of perovskite Solar cells include Oxford PV, GCL Suzhou Nanotechnology Co., Ltd, Hubei Wonder Solar, Microquanta Semiconductor, Heiking PV Technology Co., Ltd., Swift Solar and Li Yuan New Energy Technology Co., etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market

In 2020, the global Perovskite Solar Cells market size was US$ 350 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3801.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 40.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Perovskite Solar Cells Scope and Market Size

Perovskite Solar Cells market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perovskite Solar Cells market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Perovskite Solar Cells market is segmented into

Rigid Module

Flexible Module

Segment by Application, the Perovskite Solar Cells market is segmented into

BIPV

Power Station

Defense & Aerospace

Transportation & Mobility

Consumer Electronics

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Perovskite Solar Cells Market Share Analysis

Perovskite Solar Cells market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Perovskite Solar Cells product introduction, recent developments, Perovskite Solar Cells sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Oxford PV

GCL Suzhou Nanotechnology Co., Ltd

Hubei Wonder Solar

Microquanta Semiconductor

Heiking PV Technology Co., Ltd.

Swift Solar

Li Yuan New Energy Technology Co.

Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT)

Greatcell Energy

Saule Technologies

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Perovskite Solar Cells Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rigid Module

1.2.3 Flexible Module

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 BIPV

1.3.3 Power Station

1.3.4 Defense & Aerospace

1.3.5 Transportation & Mobility

1.3.6 Consumer Electronics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Perovskite Solar Cells Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Perovskite Solar Cells Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Perovskite Solar Cells Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Per

