Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.
The world's major manufacturers of perovskite Solar cells include Oxford PV, GCL Suzhou Nanotechnology Co., Ltd, Hubei Wonder Solar, Microquanta Semiconductor, Heiking PV Technology Co., Ltd., Swift Solar and Li Yuan New Energy Technology Co., etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market
In 2020, the global Perovskite Solar Cells market size was US$ 350 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3801.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 40.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Perovskite Solar Cells Scope and Market Size
Perovskite Solar Cells market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perovskite Solar Cells market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Perovskite Solar Cells market is segmented into
Rigid Module
Flexible Module
Segment by Application, the Perovskite Solar Cells market is segmented into
BIPV
Power Station
Defense & Aerospace
Transportation & Mobility
Consumer Electronics
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Perovskite Solar Cells Market Share Analysis
Perovskite Solar Cells market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Perovskite Solar Cells product introduction, recent developments, Perovskite Solar Cells sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Oxford PV
GCL Suzhou Nanotechnology Co., Ltd
Hubei Wonder Solar
Microquanta Semiconductor
Heiking PV Technology Co., Ltd.
Swift Solar
Li Yuan New Energy Technology Co.
Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT)
Greatcell Energy
Saule Technologies
