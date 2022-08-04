Global Solar PV Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

The major players in global Solar PV market include Hanwha, Sharp, First Solar, etc., and the market concentration rate is low. China and Japan are main markets, they occupy about 50% of the global market. Crystalline Silicon is the main type, with a share about 90%. Ground Station is the main application, which holds a share over 60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solar PV Market

In 2020, the global Solar PV market size was US$ 49450 million and it is expected to reach US$ 54450 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Solar PV Scope and Market Size

Solar PV market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar PV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Solar PV market is segmented into

Crystalline Silicon

Compound Type

Others

Segment by Application, the Solar PV market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Solar PV Market Share Analysis

Solar PV market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Solar PV product introduction, recent developments, Solar PV sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hanwha

Sharp

First Solar

Kyocera Solar

SunPower

REC Group

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

NSP

SoloPower

Trina Solar

Yingli

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

ReneSola

Shunfeng

Chint Group

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

Risen

HT-SAAE

CSUN

BYD

Hanergy

