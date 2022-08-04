Global Grounding Resistors Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Ordinary Grounding Resistor

High Resistance Grounding Resistor

Segment by Application

Power Plant

Industrial

Others

By Company

Littelfuse, Inc.

AMPCONTROL

GINO AG

Aktif Group

MegaResistors

Powerohm

Hilkar

Post Glover Resistors

Vishay

Filnor, Inc.

GAE

MS RESISTANCES

Kato Engineering

National Switchgears

Telema Spa

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Grounding Resistors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Grounding Resistors

1.2 Grounding Resistors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grounding Resistors Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ordinary Grounding Resistor

1.2.3 High Resistance Grounding Resistor

1.3 Grounding Resistors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Grounding Resistors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Power Plant

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Grounding Resistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Grounding Resistors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Grounding Resistors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Grounding Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Grounding Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Grounding Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Grounding Resistors Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Grounding Resistors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Grounding Resistors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Grounding Resistors Market Share by

