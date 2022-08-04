Global Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in 2021, H2 Update

Summary

Globally in the upstream sector, 27 new build and expansion projects have received FIDs in the first half of 2021. The North Field East conventional natural gas production project in Qatar, with remaining reserves of 11.4 billion barrels oil equivalent, is the most significant project to be sanctioned in the upstream sector, as well as in the oil and gas value chain.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6540348/global-oil-gas-final-investment-decisions-h-update-2021-934

Scope

– Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in H2 2021

– Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

– Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive or received FIDs across key segments in midstream sector

– Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

– Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive or received FIDs in refinery and petrochemical segments

– Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

Reasons to Buy

– Keep abreast of major projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021 across oil and gas value chain

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive or received FIDs in 2021

– Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive or received FIDs in 2021

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong projects data

– Assess your competitor?s projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-oil-gas-final-investment-decisions-h-update-2021-934-6540348

Table of content

Table of Contents

1. Overview of FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2021

2. Upstream FIDs in 2021

2.1 Upstream Project FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2021

2.2 Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2021

3. Midstream FIDs in 2021

3.1 Midstream Projects FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2021

3.2 Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2021

4. Refining and Petrochemicals FIDs in 2021

4.1 Refining and Petrochemical Projects FIDs Sanctioned in H1 2021

4.2 Refining and Petrochemical Projects Targeting FIDs in H2 2021

5. Appendix

5.1 Abbreviations

5.2 Methodology

Contact Us

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-oil-gas-final-investment-decisions-h-update-2021-934-6540348

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/