Online Sports Betting Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Online Sports Betting Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Online Sports Betting market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Online Sports Betting market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Sports Betting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Online Sports Betting market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Online Sports Betting Market Segment by Type

Soccer

American Football

Basketball

Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing

Others

Online Sports Betting Market Segment by Application

Desktop

Mobile Devices

The report on the Online Sports Betting market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Flutter Entertainment

GVC Holdings

Bet365

William Hill

Kindred Group

888 Holdings

Betsson AB

DraftKings

Pinnacle

Betway

Betfred

Bet-at-home.com

BetAmerica

BetVictor

Sports Interaction

BetWinner

SBOBET

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Online Sports Betting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Online Sports Betting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Sports Betting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Sports Betting with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Online Sports Betting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Online Sports Betting Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Online Sports Betting Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Online Sports Betting Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Online Sports Betting Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Online Sports Betting Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Online Sports Betting Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Online Sports Betting Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Online Sports Betting Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Online Sports Betting Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Online Sports Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Online Sports Betting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Online Sports Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Online Sports Betting Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Online Sports Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Online Sports Betting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Online Sports Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Online Sports Betting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Online Sports Betting Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Online Sports Betting Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Flutter Entertainment

7.1.1 Flutter Entertainment Company Details

7.1.2 Flutter Entertainment Business Overview

7.1.3 Flutter Entertainment Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.1.4 Flutter Entertainment Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Flutter Entertainment Recent Development

7.2 GVC Holdings

7.2.1 GVC Holdings Company Details

7.2.2 GVC Holdings Business Overview

7.2.3 GVC Holdings Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.2.4 GVC Holdings Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 GVC Holdings Recent Development

7.3 Bet365

7.3.1 Bet365 Company Details

7.3.2 Bet365 Business Overview

7.3.3 Bet365 Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.3.4 Bet365 Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Bet365 Recent Development

7.4 William Hill

7.4.1 William Hill Company Details

7.4.2 William Hill Business Overview

7.4.3 William Hill Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.4.4 William Hill Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 William Hill Recent Development

7.5 Kindred Group

7.5.1 Kindred Group Company Details

7.5.2 Kindred Group Business Overview

7.5.3 Kindred Group Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.5.4 Kindred Group Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Kindred Group Recent Development

7.6 888 Holdings

7.6.1 888 Holdings Company Details

7.6.2 888 Holdings Business Overview

7.6.3 888 Holdings Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.6.4 888 Holdings Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 888 Holdings Recent Development

7.7 Betsson AB

7.7.1 Betsson AB Company Details

7.7.2 Betsson AB Business Overview

7.7.3 Betsson AB Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.7.4 Betsson AB Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Betsson AB Recent Development

7.8 DraftKings

7.8.1 DraftKings Company Details

7.8.2 DraftKings Business Overview

7.8.3 DraftKings Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.8.4 DraftKings Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 DraftKings Recent Development

7.9 Pinnacle

7.9.1 Pinnacle Company Details

7.9.2 Pinnacle Business Overview

7.9.3 Pinnacle Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.9.4 Pinnacle Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Pinnacle Recent Development

7.10 Betway

7.10.1 Betway Company Details

7.10.2 Betway Business Overview

7.10.3 Betway Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.10.4 Betway Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Betway Recent Development

7.11 Betfred

7.11.1 Betfred Company Details

7.11.2 Betfred Business Overview

7.11.3 Betfred Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.11.4 Betfred Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Betfred Recent Development

7.12 Bet-at-home.com

7.12.1 Bet-at-home.com Company Details

7.12.2 Bet-at-home.com Business Overview

7.12.3 Bet-at-home.com Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.12.4 Bet-at-home.com Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Bet-at-home.com Recent Development

7.13 BetAmerica

7.13.1 BetAmerica Company Details

7.13.2 BetAmerica Business Overview

7.13.3 BetAmerica Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.13.4 BetAmerica Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 BetAmerica Recent Development

7.14 BetVictor

7.14.1 BetVictor Company Details

7.14.2 BetVictor Business Overview

7.14.3 BetVictor Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.14.4 BetVictor Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 BetVictor Recent Development

7.15 Sports Interaction

7.15.1 Sports Interaction Company Details

7.15.2 Sports Interaction Business Overview

7.15.3 Sports Interaction Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.15.4 Sports Interaction Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Sports Interaction Recent Development

7.16 BetWinner

7.16.1 BetWinner Company Details

7.16.2 BetWinner Business Overview

7.16.3 BetWinner Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.16.4 BetWinner Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 BetWinner Recent Development

7.17 SBOBET

7.17.1 SBOBET Company Details

7.17.2 SBOBET Business Overview

7.17.3 SBOBET Online Sports Betting Introduction

7.17.4 SBOBET Revenue in Online Sports Betting Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 SBOBET Recent Development

