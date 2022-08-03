2022 Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market was valued at 11.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anti-stripping agents are often overlooked when boosting the performance of asphalt. It is added to asphalt to increase the occurrence and strength of asphalt-aggregate adhesionThe technical barriers of Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Europe and USA. The key companies in Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents market include. ArrMaz, Ingevity, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Cargill. In 2017, the demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2017, Hot Mix Asphalt consumption occupy more than 82.54% of total amount. In recent years, North America has become the largest world market for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents, surpassing Europe and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents industry will usher in a stable growth space.

By Market Verdors:

ArrMaz

Ingevity

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Cargill

DuPont

Arkema

Akzo Nobel

Pre Tech

Macismo

LT Special Road

By Types:

Amine Anti-Stripping Agent

Amine-free Anti-stripping Agent

By Applications:

Warm Mix Asphalt

Hot Mix Asphalt

Cold Mix Asphalt

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Asphalt Anti-Stripping Agents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Asphal

